Ένας άνδρας με καραμπίνα άρχισε να πυροβολεί κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις της CIA στη Βιρτζίνια. Αμέσως σήμανε συναγερμός στις Αρχές. Το περιστατικό συνέβη γύρω στις 10:35 (τοπική ώρα), 16:30 ώρα Ελλάδος.

Ισχυρή αστυνομική δύναμη έχει περικυκλώσει τα κεντρικά γραφεία της CIA στη Βιρτζίνια των ΗΠΑ, μετά τις σχετικές αναφορές.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Δείτε LIVE εικόνα από το σημείο:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Police and SWAT have surrounded the CIA headquarters in Virginia after an alleged report of a man with a gun firing into the air. pic.twitter.com/PJ5W0E5Hdq ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 19, 2025

Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία, η λεωφόρος Dolley Madison είναι κλειστή και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις μεταξύ Georgetown Pk και Savile Ln στο McLean λόγω περιστατικού αποκλεισμού στην έδρα της CIA.

Police and SWAT teams responded to reports of an armed individual outside CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, just hours after the release of previously classified JFK assassination files. pic.twitter.com/Q2ykqkUxN4 — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) March 19, 2025

Οι υπηρεσίες επιβολής του νόμου, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της SWAT και της ομάδας βομβών βρίσκονται στο σημείο.

🚨 🇺🇸 Law enforcement agencies, including SWAT and bomb squad, are on the scene in McLean, Virginia, after an armed male suspect was seen walking outside CIA headquarters, reportedly firing multiple shots into the air. The CIA headquarters is on lockdown, but no injuries have… pic.twitter.com/KLYfnMeXc3 — THE SQUADRON (@THE_SQUADR0N) March 19, 2025

Το Fox 5 και το ABC News μεταδίδουν ότι ο ένοπλος φώναζε και απειλούσε λεκτικά έξω από την πύλη της CIA. Άλλες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι πυροβολούσε στον αέρα.