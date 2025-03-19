Ένας άνδρας με καραμπίνα άρχισε να πυροβολεί κοντά στις εγκαταστάσεις της CIA στη Βιρτζίνια. Αμέσως σήμανε συναγερμός στις Αρχές. Το περιστατικό συνέβη γύρω στις 10:35 (τοπική ώρα), 16:30 ώρα Ελλάδος.

Ισχυρή αστυνομική δύναμη έχει περικυκλώσει τα κεντρικά γραφεία της CIA στη Βιρτζίνια των ΗΠΑ, μετά τις σχετικές αναφορές.

Δείτε LIVE εικόνα από το σημείο:

 

 

Σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία, η λεωφόρος Dolley Madison είναι κλειστή και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις μεταξύ Georgetown Pk και Savile Ln στο McLean λόγω περιστατικού αποκλεισμού στην έδρα της CIA.

Οι υπηρεσίες επιβολής του νόμου, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της SWAT και της ομάδας βομβών βρίσκονται στο σημείο.

Το Fox 5 και το ABC News μεταδίδουν ότι ο ένοπλος φώναζε και απειλούσε λεκτικά έξω από την πύλη της CIA. Άλλες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι πυροβολούσε στον αέρα.

 

