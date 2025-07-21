Αεροσκάφος τύπου Chengdu F-7 BGI της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας του Μπανγκλαντές συνετρίβη σε σχολική μονάδα στην περιοχή Ουτάρα βόρεια της Ντάκα, σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον έναν άνθρωπο και τραυματίζοντας μερικούς άλλους, σύμφωνα με τον στρατό και έναν αξιωματούχο της πυροσβεστικής.

Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο που έπεσε το αεροσκάφος:

