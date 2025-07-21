Αεροσκάφος τύπου Chengdu F-7 BGI της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας του Μπανγκλαντές συνετρίβη σε σχολική μονάδα στην περιοχή Ουτάρα βόρεια της Ντάκα, σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον έναν άνθρωπο και τραυματίζοντας μερικούς άλλους, σύμφωνα με τον στρατό και έναν αξιωματούχο της πυροσβεστικής.
Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο που έπεσε το αεροσκάφος:
A Bangladesh Air Force Chengdu F-7 BGI crashes onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.
The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s… pic.twitter.com/SWwCpxcW4Y
— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 21, 2025
A Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed on a university campus in Dhaka, resulting in casualties and injuries – AP News pic.twitter.com/f84TJpaPMU
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 21, 2025
A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka’s Uttara area, killing at least one and injuring several others. The incident, which occurred just after takeoff around 1:30pm, saw emergency services rushing to rescue… pic.twitter.com/soXdzkz922
— DNA (@dna) July 21, 2025
A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in #Dhaka’s northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.
The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and… pic.twitter.com/Ljohatplpf
— Basherkella – বাঁশেরকেল্লা (@basherkella) July 21, 2025