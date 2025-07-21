Αεροσκάφος τύπου Chengdu F-7 BGI της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας του Μπανγκλαντές συνετρίβη σε σχολική μονάδα στην περιοχή Ουτάρα βόρεια της Ντάκα, σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον έναν άνθρωπο και τραυματίζοντας μερικούς άλλους, σύμφωνα με τον στρατό και έναν αξιωματούχο της πυροσβεστικής.

Δείτε βίντεο από το σημείο που έπεσε το αεροσκάφος:

A Bangladesh Air Force Chengdu F-7 BGI crashes onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, according to the military and a fire official.

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s… pic.twitter.com/SWwCpxcW4Y

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 21, 2025