Μεγάλη έκρηξη συγκλόνισε τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης 25/09 την βιομηχανική ζώνη Σουίντον στη Βρετανία.

Οι φλόγες ξεπήδησαν και κύκλωσαν μία αποθήκη ενώ προηγουμένως ακούστηκαν δυνατές εκρήξεις στο Σουίντον.

Για την ώρα παραμένει ασαφές αν κάποιος τραυματίστηκε από την έκρηξη ή την πυρκαγιά που ακολούθησε.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #έκρηξη #Σουίντον