Μεγάλη έκρηξη συγκλόνισε τα ξημερώματα της Πέμπτης 25/09 την βιομηχανική ζώνη Σουίντον στη Βρετανία.

Οι φλόγες ξεπήδησαν και κύκλωσαν μία αποθήκη ενώ προηγουμένως ακούστηκαν δυνατές εκρήξεις στο Σουίντον.

Emergency vehicles are currently at the scene on Groundwell Industrial Estate battling the aftermath of the explosion which was seen and felt around the town. pic.twitter.com/BQ3ELqAvMl

🚨🇬🇧 Huge Explosion at an Industrial Site in Swindon, UK

Για την ώρα παραμένει ασαφές αν κάποιος τραυματίστηκε από την έκρηξη ή την πυρκαγιά που ακολούθησε.

🚨BREAKING: Emergency services attend to a major explosion and huge fire at an industrial park in Swindon, UK, leading to evacuations of nearby residences. pic.twitter.com/KoClKcT8PD

Explosion in Swindon – from Lydiard Park minutes after! Literally saw a really bright light which lit up the sky and then a few seconds later a rumble and bang.

