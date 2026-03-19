Το Κατάρ κήρυξε τους Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «ανεπιθύμητα πρόσωπα». Το Κατάρ ανακοίνωσε ότι κηρύσσει Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «persona non grata», σε απάντηση στις πρόσφατες επιθέσεις κατά των εγκαταστάσεων φυσικού αερίου στο Ras Laffan.

 


Η απόφαση σημαίνει ότι τα συγκεκριμένα πρόσωπα απαγορεύεται να παραμείνουν στη χώρα και αποτελεί σαφή διπλωματική αντίδραση, στην κλιμάκωση της έντασης από την Τεχεράνη.

 

 

 

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #ανεπιθύμητα πρόσωπα #αξιωματούχους #Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς #Κατάρ