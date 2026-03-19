Το Κατάρ κήρυξε τους Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «ανεπιθύμητα πρόσωπα». Το Κατάρ ανακοίνωσε ότι κηρύσσει Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «persona non grata», σε απάντηση στις πρόσφατες επιθέσεις κατά των εγκαταστάσεων φυσικού αερίου στο Ras Laffan.
Qatar declares Iranian military, security attaches “persona non grata”
https://t.co/8Y6qY17PbG#KUNA pic.twitter.com/Eepw500BW2
— Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) March 18, 2026
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared all Iranians working in the military and security attachés offices in Doha as persona non grata.
They have been ordered to leave Qatar and return to Iran within the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6Q492mrg0y
— intogrey (@intogreyx) March 18, 2026
#Qatar declared the Iranian embassy’s military and security attachés, along with staff in both offices, persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours. Qatar’s foreign ministry said the decision follows repeated Iranian attacks on Qatari territory,… pic.twitter.com/mG8BPtSqlf
— Doha News (@dohanews) March 18, 2026
Η απόφαση σημαίνει ότι τα συγκεκριμένα πρόσωπα απαγορεύεται να παραμείνουν στη χώρα και αποτελεί σαφή διπλωματική αντίδραση, στην κλιμάκωση της έντασης από την Τεχεράνη.
Qatar declares Iran’s military and security attachés persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours, warns that continued Iranian attacks will be met with further measures “in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty and security.”…
— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 18, 2026