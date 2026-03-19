Το Κατάρ κήρυξε τους Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «ανεπιθύμητα πρόσωπα». Το Κατάρ ανακοίνωσε ότι κηρύσσει Ιρανούς στρατιωτικούς και αξιωματούχους ασφαλείας «persona non grata», σε απάντηση στις πρόσφατες επιθέσεις κατά των εγκαταστάσεων φυσικού αερίου στο Ras Laffan.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared all Iranians working in the military and security attachés offices in Doha as persona non grata.

They have been ordered to leave Qatar and return to Iran within the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/6Q492mrg0y

— intogrey (@intogreyx) March 18, 2026