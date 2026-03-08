Σε ένα εντυπωσιακό βίντεο αποτυπώθηκε η στιγμή που αναφλέγεται το πετρέλαιο που είχε χυθεί στις αποχετεύσεις της Τεχεράνης.

Δείτε την πύρινη κόλαση που ακολούθησε:

