Σε ένα εντυπωσιακό βίντεο αποτυπώθηκε η στιγμή που αναφλέγεται το πετρέλαιο που είχε χυθεί στις αποχετεύσεις της Τεχεράνης.

Δείτε την πύρινη κόλαση που ακολούθησε:

BREAKING: Video recorded last night shows the moment oil that had leaked into the sewer system of Tehran—following Israeli airstrikes on three major oil reservoirs in the capital—ignited and suddenly exploded. The incident set several streets on fire in the Kuhsar district in… pic.twitter.com/TZ3oXjFbkr

— Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 8, 2026