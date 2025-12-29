Απόκοσμο σκηνικό στην Αίτνα, από το Σάββατο που εξερράγη και πάλι το ηφαίστειο, μέσα σε ένα κατάλευκο από το χιόνι τοπίο, προκαλώντας την έκδοση κόκκινης ειδοποίησης από το Παρατηρητήριο Ηφαιστείων για την αεροπλοΐα, υποδεικνύοντας πιθανό κίνδυνο για τα αεροσκάφη.

Τεράστια σύννεφα τέφρας και καπνού καταγράφηκαν να εκτοξεύονται από το όρος Αίτνα στη Σικελία από τις 27 Δεκεμβρίου, ενώ σκιέρ χρησιμοποιούσαν τις πλαγιές κάτω από αυτό.

Επιστήμονες του Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia δήλωσαν ότι η ηφαιστειακή δραστηριότητα στην περιοχή, η οποία εκρήγνυται συχνά, είχε ενταθεί, με κρατήρες να εκπέμπουν συνεχώς τέφρα.

Δείτε εικόνες και βίντεο:

#WATCH | Italy’s Mount Etna volcano erupts, sending a massive cloud of ash into the sky and triggering an aviation alert. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the volcano continues its activity.#Italy #MountEtna #Volcano #Erupts #Aviationalert pic.twitter.com/tMyU7qEmpv — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) December 29, 2025

🇮🇹 Mount Etna in Sicily has erupted lava to a height of 400 metres, with a new surge in activity producing a spectacular plume of smoke and ash. pic.twitter.com/5X36FZBXgF — Маrina Wolf (@volkova_ma57183) December 28, 2025

SKI ON AN ACTIVE VOLCANO Tourists flocked to Mount Etna during the holiday season to ski mountaineer and witness dramatic ash clouds up close, even as Italy’s most active volcano continued erupting. FULL REPORT: https://t.co/PG144WXxxJ pic.twitter.com/b83bDQVDQm — News5 (@News5PH) December 29, 2025