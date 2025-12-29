Απόκοσμο σκηνικό στην Αίτνα, από το Σάββατο που εξερράγη και πάλι το ηφαίστειο, μέσα σε ένα κατάλευκο από το χιόνι τοπίο, προκαλώντας την έκδοση κόκκινης ειδοποίησης από το Παρατηρητήριο Ηφαιστείων για την αεροπλοΐα, υποδεικνύοντας πιθανό κίνδυνο για τα αεροσκάφη.

Τεράστια σύννεφα τέφρας και καπνού καταγράφηκαν να εκτοξεύονται από το όρος Αίτνα στη Σικελία από τις 27 Δεκεμβρίου, ενώ σκιέρ χρησιμοποιούσαν τις πλαγιές κάτω από αυτό.

Επιστήμονες του Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia δήλωσαν ότι η ηφαιστειακή δραστηριότητα στην περιοχή, η οποία εκρήγνυται συχνά, είχε ενταθεί, με κρατήρες να εκπέμπουν συνεχώς τέφρα.

Δείτε εικόνες και βίντεο:

 

