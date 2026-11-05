Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης.

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Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι ανακοίνωσε ότι συνομίλησε με τους Αμερικανούς απεσταλμένους Στιβ Γουίτκοφ και Τζάρεντ Κούσνερ, ενόψει των συναντήσεων αντιπροσώπων του Κιέβου και της Μόσχας και της προβλεπόμενης συνάντησης σήμερα στον Λευκό Οίκο με τη Μελάνια Τραμπ.

«Είχαμε πολύ λεπτομερειακή συζήτηση, μιάμισης ώρας, με τους Στιβ Γουίτκοφ και Τζάρεντ Κούσνερ», ανέφερε χθες βράδυ μέσω X ο Ζελένσκι, που βρίσκεται στη Μαδρίτη για επαφές στο περιθώριο της ιβηροαμερικανικής συνόδου.

Η συζήτηση αυτή διεξήχθη μετά την οδυνηρή ήττα της παράταξης του Ρεπουμπλικάνου προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ και με φόντο τις διπλωματικές επαφές για να ξαναρχίσουν ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις, με συναντήσεις Ουκρανών, Ευρωπαίων και Αμερικανών χθες και σήμερα στις Βρυξέλλες και συναντήσεις Ρώσων και Ουκρανών, με αμερικανική μεσολάβηση, την ερχόμενη εβδομάδα στο Αμπού Ντάμπι, στα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα.

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι #Στιβ Γουίτκοφ #Τζάρεντ Κούσνερ