Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Fashion Awards 2019!
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Κυριακή, 27 Οκτωβρίου 2019, 14:59
Το Fashion Council (BFC) στο Λονδίνο ανακοίνωσε τους υποψήφιους για τα Fashion Awards 2019. Ανάμεσα στις υποψηφιότητες που ξεχώρισαν ήταν αυτή της Bottega Veneta. Το brand, το οποίο έχει απογειωθεί υπό τη δημιουργική επιμέλεια του Daniel Lee, είναι υποψήφιο σε τέσσερις κατηγορίες, όπως επίσης οι οίκοι Loewe και Gucci.
Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Brand of the Year
Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Business Leader
Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Model of the Year
Adesuwa Aighewi
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
Alyx
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
Πηγή: govastileto.gr
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Κυριακή, 27 Οκτωβρίου 2019, 14:59