Μια από τις πιο αποκαλυπτικές εμφανίσεις της έκανε η Μπίάνκα Σενσόρι στο Παρίσι, τραβώντας για ακόμη μια φορά όλα τα βλέμματα.

Η 29χρονη σύζυγος του Κάνιε Γουεστ το βράδυ της Πέμπτης επέλεξε για μια έξοδο στο Gigi Paris ένα ρούχο που κάλυπτε το στήθος της μόνο με τιράντες!

Το προηγούμενο βράδυ είχε εμφανιστεί στο πλευρό του Κάνιε Γουέστ, με ένα διάφανο κορμάκι και ροζ μαλλιά, τα οποία έβαψε ειδικά για το ταξίδι στην γαλλική πρωτεύουσα.

 

