Μια από τις πιο αποκαλυπτικές εμφανίσεις της έκανε η Μπίάνκα Σενσόρι στο Παρίσι, τραβώντας για ακόμη μια φορά όλα τα βλέμματα.

Η 29χρονη σύζυγος του Κάνιε Γουεστ το βράδυ της Πέμπτης επέλεξε για μια έξοδο στο Gigi Paris ένα ρούχο που κάλυπτε το στήθος της μόνο με τιράντες!

Can someone buy this disgusting human some clothes!!! Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori puts on an EXTREMELY busty display as she goes topless in suspenders for dinner with him in Paris.

https://t.co/OjypIYbOiX via @DailyMailCeleb — Tamra M McDougall (@TamraMcDougall) June 21, 2024

I don’t normally follow celebrity tabloid shit but…Lord somebody needs to help Kanye’s wife, #BiancaCensori. Every photo of her looks like she’s a sex slave pleading with her eyes for somebody to save her with a pinpoint hostage extraction. Where’s the A-Team when we need them? pic.twitter.com/b083ZQb0r7 — Bob Ruggiero (@BobRuggiero2) June 21, 2024

Το προηγούμενο βράδυ είχε εμφανιστεί στο πλευρό του Κάνιε Γουέστ, με ένα διάφανο κορμάκι και ροζ μαλλιά, τα οποία έβαψε ειδικά για το ταξίδι στην γαλλική πρωτεύουσα.

Ye and Bianca Censori ( debuting pink hair ) just arrived at the Prototypes show in Paris! pic.twitter.com/t74Z5ZBT5H — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) June 19, 2024