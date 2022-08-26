Αφαιρώντας μια φωλιά από σφήκες -fail

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 26 Αυγούστου 2022, 20:00
Αφαιρώντας μια φωλιά από σφήκες -fail

Ένας άνδρας επιχειρεί να βγάλει μια φωλιά από σφήκες σε ένα δέντρο στον κήπο του. Θα πιάσει με ένα μεταλλικό ραβδί τη φωλιά και θα την τοποθετήσει μέσα σε ένα τσουβάλι. Το ραβδί σπάει και το τσουβάλι με τη φωλιά θα μπει στο κεφάλι του.

Ακολουθήστε τη σελίδα μας στο Facebook, twitter, Instagram και στο Youtube. Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο Viber ή στο messenger και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.

           
 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Παρασκευή, 26 Αυγούστου 2022, 20:00