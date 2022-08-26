Αφαιρώντας μια φωλιά από σφήκες -fail

<p>Ένας άνδρας επιχειρεί να βγάλει μια φωλιά από σφήκες σε ένα δέντρο στον κήπο του. Θα πιάσει με ένα μεταλλικό ραβδί τη φωλιά και θα την τοποθετήσει μέσα σε ένα τσουβάλι. Το ραβδί σπάει και το τσουβάλι με τη φωλιά θα μπει στο κεφάλι του.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Ακολουθήστε τη σελίδα μας στο <strong><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">twitter</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el" target="_blank">Instagram</a> </strong> και στο<strong> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA" target="_blank">Youtube</a>.</strong> Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο <strong><a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Viber</a></strong> ή στο <strong><a href="https://www.messenger.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">messenger</a></strong> και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081377" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081369" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081368" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081371" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081370" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a><br />\r\n </p>\r\n