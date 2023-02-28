Αυτοσχέδιο μπούμερανγκ από χαρτόνι

<p>Πώς να φτιάξεις ένα μικρό μπούμερανγκ από χαρτόνι στο σπίτι.</p>\r\n\r\n<div class="ZouglaMedia">/Uploads/Media/Zougla/Video/2023/Feb/28/boomerang.jpg</div>\r\n\r\n<p>Ακολουθήστε τη σελίδα μας στο <strong><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">twitter</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el" target="_blank">Instagram</a> </strong> και στο<strong> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA" target="_blank">Youtube</a>.</strong> Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο <strong><a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Viber</a></strong> ή στο <strong><a href="https://www.messenger.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">messenger</a></strong> και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081377" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081369" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081368" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081371" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a> <a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081370" style="width: 55px; height: 55px;" /></a><br />\r\n </p>\r\n