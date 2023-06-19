Η μαρμότα και το μπισκότο

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Δευτέρα, 19 Ιουνίου 2023, 17:00
Η μαρμότα και το μπισκότο

Μια μαρμότα πλησιάζει έναν άντρα για να πάρει ένα μπισκότο.  

 

Ακολουθήστε τη σελίδα μας στο Facebook, twitter, Instagram και στο Youtube. Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο Viber ή στο messenger και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.

           
 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Δευτέρα, 19 Ιουνίου 2023, 17:00