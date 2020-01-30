Οι random φωτογραφίες της ημέρας 30/01

Le team HRC est prêt pour la saison 2020 MXGP avec leur Honda CRF450RW ! > Tim Gajser #243 est prêt à renouveler son titre > Mitch Evans #43 le rejoint pour une 1ère saison de MXGP Les suivre : @hondaracingcorporation #MXGP #MXGP2020 #Honda #RideRed #CRF #crf450r

