Μακαρόνια με κιμά από την Χαρά Τσιώλη

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Δευτέρα, 24 Οκτωβρίου 2022, 19:48
Μακαρόνια με κιμά από την Χαρά Τσιώλη

Τα μακαρόνια, τα αγόρια και η μανούλα τους. Την άρρηκτη σχέση τους σχολιάζει καταλυτικά η Χαρά.

 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Δευτέρα, 24 Οκτωβρίου 2022, 19:48