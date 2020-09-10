Όταν παίρνεις πολύ σοβαρά υπόψιν τα μέτρα προστασίας

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Πέμπτη, 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020, 17:38
Όταν παίρνεις πολύ σοβαρά υπόψιν τα μέτρα προστασίας

Μέσα στο μετρό, ο χρήστης του Instagram @hilicristiano τηρεί αυστηρά τα μέτρα προστασίας κατά του covid-19.

Περισσότερα video στο coremag.gr!

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Πέμπτη, 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020, 17:38