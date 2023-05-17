Παπαγάλος παίζει κούκου μόνος του

Ένας δακτυλιοειδής παπαγάλος διασκεδάζει παίζοντας κούκου (Peekaboo) με την αντανάκλασή του στον καθρέφτη.

