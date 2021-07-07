Σαξόφωνο από σωλήνες PVC

<p>Αυτός ο άνδρας από τη Βαλτιμόρη των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών κατασκεύασε ένα σαξόφωνο μόνος του από σωλήνες PVC. </p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://www.coremag.gr/index.php/random/7029-%CF%83%CE%B1%CE%BE%CF%8C%CF%86%CF%89%CE%BD%CE%BF-%CE%B1%CF%80%CF%8C-%CF%83%CF%89%CE%BB%CE%AE%CE%BD%CE%B5%CF%82-pvc" target="_blank"><strong>Δείτε το βίντεο στο coremag.gr!</strong></a></p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<p>Ακολουθήστε μας στη σελίδα μας στο <strong><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Facebook</a>, <a href="twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">twitter</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el">Instagram</a> </strong> και στο<strong> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA">Youtube</a>.</strong> Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο <strong><a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Viber</a></strong> ή στο <strong><a href="https://www.messenger.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">messenger</a></strong> και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://el-gr.facebook.com/www.zougla.gr/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081377" /></a> <a href="https://twitter.com/zougla_online" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081369" style="width: 64px; height: 64px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zougla.gr_official/?hl=el" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081368" style="line-height: 19.6px;" /></a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr4F9_fy0SQCJGoZSv2CadA" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081371" /></a> <a href="viber://contact?number=%2B306936536242" rel="nofollow"><img alt="" src="/image.ashx?fid=3081370" style="width: 64px; height: 64px;" /></a><br />\r\n </p>\r\n