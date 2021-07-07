Σαξόφωνο από σωλήνες PVC

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Τετάρτη, 7 Ιουλίου 2021, 13:00
Σαξόφωνο από σωλήνες PVC

Αυτός ο άνδρας από τη Βαλτιμόρη των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών κατασκεύασε ένα σαξόφωνο μόνος του από σωλήνες PVC. 

Δείτε το βίντεο στο coremag.gr!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ακολουθήστε μας στη σελίδα μας στο Facebook, twitter, Instagram και στο Youtube. Επικοινωνήστε μαζί μας στο Viber ή στο messenger και στείλτε μας τα δικά σας video.

       
 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 7 Ιουλίου 2021, 13:03