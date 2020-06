Η Μαντόνα κατά του Τραμπ: «Ένας ναζί, ένας ψυχοπαθής βρίσκεται στον Λευκό Οίκο»

Lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with.......... And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason!! Finally- Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!! 🤔 Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist 🐷 Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE! Time to Wake Up. #vote #biden #nojusticenopeace #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT