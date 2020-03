Κόμικς για τον κορωνοϊό

It is crucial for the right people to wear masks, if we were to help stop the spread of #COVID19 in our communities. The good news is, if everyone does this, we can prevent the spread of other #infectious #diseases as well! Don't only wear masks when it is DORSCON Orange. :) Heard that there's a #flu #epidemic in #France now, and hope this will come in helpful them as well. Thanks go to doctors Kenneth Tan Kian Wee and Ariel Quahe for their advice and help in understanding the topic better. Any errors are mine. ------- Free to share pdf can be downloaded here: https://gumroad.com/products/fnaEE/ ------ [Sharing Guidelines] This comic is free for the general public to share, regram, repost online and through Whatsapp and Telegram, and the downloads are free for printing out as posters for personal and educational use in homes, schools, and workplaces. When sharing, please remember these 3 points: 1) No edits to the comics is allowed in any way when sharing 2) Comics cannot be used for any commercial project 3) If sharing online, tag and credit @weimankow (IG) or Weiman Kow Art(FB), as well as provide a link to instagram.com/weimankow For all other uses, please send a request in to comicsforgood@gmail.com . . . #mask #graphicmedicine #wuhan #maxpackwatercolor #maxpack #frankentoonbrushes #ipad #procreate #psa #drawing #illustration #cartoon #doodle #infographic #digitalart #sketchnote #design #instaart #comic #sequentialart #webcomic #medtwitter #scicomm

A post shared by Wei Man Kow (@weimankow) on Feb 16, 2020 at 11:00am PST