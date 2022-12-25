Όσκαρ 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες

Ανακοινώθηκαν από την Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών οι βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ -οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Η τελική ψηφοφορία θα γίνει μεταξύ 2 και 7 Μαρτίου 2023, και η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.

Οι βραχείες λίστες αφορούν σε δέκα κατηγορίες: μεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχος (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες -πέντε- συγκεντρώνουν η γερμανική ταινία του Netflix «Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο» και η ταινία «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

Στη λίστα περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο/ All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix), «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios), «Babylon» (Paramount Pictures), «The Batman» (Warner Bros.). «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios). «Blonde» (Netflix), «Crimes of the Future» (Neon), «Elvis» (Warner Bros.), «Emancipation» (Apple Original Films) και «The Whale» (A24).

Ήχος

Περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix), «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios), «Babylon» (Paramount Pictures), «The Batman» (Warner Bros.), «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios), «Elvis» (Warner Bros.), «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24), «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Netflix), «Moonage Daydream» (Neon) και «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures).

Οπτικά Εφέ

Στη λίστα υπάγονται οι ταινίες «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix), «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios), «The Batman» (Warner Bros.), «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios), «Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness» (Marvel Studios), «Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore» (Warner Bros.), «Jurassic World: Dominion» (Universal Pictures), «Nope» (Universal Pictures), «Thirteen Lives» (Amazon Studios/MGM) και «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures).

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες και οι συνθέτες «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix) - Volker Bertelmann, «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios) - Simon Franglen, «Babylon» (Paramount Pictures) - Justin Hurwitz, «The Banshees of Inisherin» (Searchlight Pictures) - Carter Burwell, «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios) - Ludwig Göransson, «Devotion» (Sony Pictures) - Chanda Dancy, «Don't Worry Darling» (Warner Bros.) - John Powell, «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24) - Son Lux, «The Fabelmans» (Universal Pictures) - John Williams, «Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» (Netflix) - Nathan Johnson, «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat, «Nope» (Universal Pictures) - Michael Abels, «She Said» (Universal Pictures) - Nicholas Britell, «The Woman King» (Sony Pictures) - Terence Blanchard και «Women Talking» (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

Στη βραχεία λίστα του πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού περιλαμβάνονται τα τραγούδια «Time» («Amsterdam», 20th Century Studios), «Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)» («Avatar: The Way of Water», 20th Century Studios), «Lift Me Up» («Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», Marvel Studios), «This is a Life» («Everything Everywhere All at Once», A24), «Ciao Papa» («Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio», Netflix), «Til You're Home» («Α Man Called Otto», Sony Pictures), «Naatu Naatu» («RRR», Variance Films), «My Mind & Me» («Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me», Apple Original Films), «Good Afternoon» («Spirited», Apple Original Films), «Applause» («Tell It Like a Woman», Samuel Goldwyn Films), «Stand Up» («Till», Orion/United Artists Releasing), «Hold My Hand"» («Top Gun: Maverick», Paramount Pictures), «Dust & Ash» («The Voice of Dust and Ash"», Matilda Productions), «Carolina» («Where the Crawdads Sing» Sony Pictures) και «New Body Rhumba» («White Noise», Netflix)

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

Στη λίστα περιλαμβάνονται τα ντοκιμαντ'ερ «All That Breathes» (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow), «All the Beauty and the Bloodshed» (Neon), «Bad Axe» (IFC Films), «Children of the Mist» (CAT&Docs), «Descendant» (Netflix), «Fire of Love» (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon), «Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song» (Sony Pictures Classics), «Hidden Letters» (Cargo Film & Releasing), «A House Made of Splinters» (Madman Entertainment), «The Janes» (HBO Documentary Films), «Last Flight Home» (MTV Documentary Films), «Moonage Daydream» (Neon), «Navalny» (CNN/Warner Bros.), «Retrograde» (National Geographic Films) και «The Territor» (National Geographic Documentary).

Διεθνής Ταινία

Περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Γερμανία), «Argentina, 1985» (Αργεντινή), «Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Μεξικό), «Cairo Conspiracy» (Σουηδία), «The Blue Caftan» (Μαρόκο), «Close» (Βέλγιο), «Corsage» (Αυστρία), «Decision to Leave» (Νότια Κορέα), «EO» (Πολωνία), «Holy Spider» (Δανία), «Joyland» (Πακιστάν), «Last Film Show» (Ινδία), «The Quiet Girl» (Ιρλανδία), «Return to Seoul» (Καμπότζη) και «Saint Omer» (Γαλλία).

Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους

Στη βραχεία λίστα περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «Βlack Slide», «The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse», «The Debutante», «The Flying Sailor», «The Garbage Man», «Ice Merchants», «It's Nice in Here», «More than I Want to Remember», «My Year of Dicks», «New Moon», «An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It», «Passenger», «Save Ralph», «Sierra» και «Steakhouse».

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

Περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton», «Anastasia», «Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison», «As Far as They Can Run», «The Elephant Whisperers», «The Flagmakers», «Happiness Is £4 Million», «Haulout», «Holding Moses», «How Do You Measure a Year?», «The Martha Mitchell Effect», «Nuisance Bear», «Shut Up and Paint», «Stranger at the Gate» και «38 at the Garden».

Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

Στη λίστα περιλαμβάνονται οι ταινίες «All in Favor», «Almost Home», «An Irish Goodbye», «Ivalu», «Le Pupille», «The Lone Wolf», «Nakam», «Night Ride», «Plastic Killer», «The Red Suitcase», «The Right Words», «Sideral», «The Treatment», «Tula» και «Warsha».