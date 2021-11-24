ABBA: Για πρώτη φορά υποψήφιοι για Grammy ως συγκρότημα

Η διεκδίκηση βραβείων Grammy από τις Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο, Doja Cat και Μπίλι Άιλις δεν αποτέλεσε έκπληξη, ωστόσο υπήρξαν άλλες υποψηφιότητες που αιφνιδίασαν.
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών και Επιστημών Ηχογράφησης των ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για την 64η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy.
Οι υποψηφιότητες αποκαλύφθηκαν σε εκδήλωση στο Μουσείο Grammy στο Λος Άντζελες με τη συμμετοχή του διευθύνοντος συμβούλου της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης, Χάρβεϊ Τζέισον Τζ. και την πρόεδρο του διοικητικού συμβουλίου, Τάμι Χαρτ, καθώς και των BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R, Jon Batiste, Carly Peace, Tayla Parx και άλλων καλλιτεχνών.
Επιπλέον ανακοινώθηκε ότι οι βασικές κατηγορίες υποψηφιοτήτων έγιναν δέκα από οκτώ.
Ο ιδιαίτερα παραγωγικός καλλιτέχνης Jon Batiste έχει το αναπάντεχο προβάδισμα με 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ άλλων στις κατηγορίες Καλύτερη Αμερικάνικη Roots Ερμηνεία και Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Σύνθεση.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι είναι ακόμη υποψήφιος για την Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς και το Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο για το «Freedom» και για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς με το «We Are».
Οι Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ, Μπίλι Άιλις, SZA, Doja Cat, SZA, Lil Nas X είναι υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς και οι Finneas, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie και άλλοι στην κατηγορία Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης.
Οι ABBA είναι πρώτη φορά υποψήφιοι για Grammy ως συγκρότημα. Άλλες εκπλήξεις είναι η υποψηφιότητα της Arooj Aftab, τραγουδίστριας/τραγουδοποιού από το Πακιστάν, όπως και η υποψηφιότητα του Kanye West στην κατηγορία Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, μετά από πολλά έτη απουσίας από τις λίστες των υποψηφίων.
Παρά το γεγονός ότι η φετινή ήταν αναμφισβήτητα η χρονιά που η K-pop εισήλθε πλήρως στην mainstream ποπ αρένα, οι πιο δημοφιλείς εκπρόσωποί της, οι BTS, βρέθηκαν να είναι υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Ποπ Ντουέτου /Συγκροτήματος για το «Butter». Φαίνεται πως η Ακαδημία δεν έχει καλωσορίσει το είδος στις μεγαλύτερες κατηγορίες, όπως Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς ή Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς.
Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες δείχνουν επίσης ότι τα ίδια συγκροτήματα της ροκ διεκδικούν τα βραβεία εδώ και δεκαετίες, Foo Fighters, Πολ ΜακΚάρτνεϊ, Deftones και μάλιστα στην κατηγορία της metal μουσικής υποψήφιοι είναι Rob Zombie και Dream Theater.
Οι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν στην 64η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Λος Άντζελες, στο Crypto.com Arena στις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2022.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις βασικές κατηγορίες:
Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Καλύτερη Ποπ Σόλο Ερμηνεία
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Ποπ Ντουέτου/Συγκροτήματος
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Καλύτερο Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ Παραδοσιακής Ποπ
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Καλύτερο Φωνητικό Ποπ Άλμπουμ
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo - Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Illenium - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth - The Garden
Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Καλύτερη Μέταλ Ερμηνεία
Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Εναλλακτικής Μουσικής
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ
Eric Bellinger - New Light
Cory Henry - Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye - Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert
Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Καλύτερη Ραπ Ερμηνεία
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray - My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Καλύτερη Μελωδική Ραπ Ερμηνεία
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray - My Life
Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Καλύτερη Κάντρι Σόλο Ερμηνεία
Luke Combs - Forever After All
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Κάντρι Ντουέτου/Συγκροτήματος
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Elle King, Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Καλύτερο Κάντρι Τραγούδι
Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - Cold
Thomas Rhett - Country Again
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Καλύτερο Κάντρι Άλμπουμ
Brothers Osborne - Skeletons
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea
Opium Moon - Night + Day
Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever
Καλύτερη Σόλο Αυτοσχέδια Τζαζ
Christian Scott Atunde - Sackodougou
Kenny Barron - Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste - Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard - Absence
Chick Corea - Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Καλύτερο Τζαζ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
The Baylor Project - Generations
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter - SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon - Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato - Flor
Esperanza Spalding - Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Καλύτερο Αυτοσχέδιο Τζαζ Άλμπουμ
Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band LIVE
Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Large Jazz Ensemble
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Live At Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force - Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band - Jackets XL
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Τζαζ
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez - The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet - Transparency
Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι Γκόσπελ
Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore - Voice Of God
Dante Bowe - Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy - Help
CeCe Winans - Never Lost
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music - Wait On You
Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Χριστιανική Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι
Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby - We Win
H.E.R., Tauren Wells - Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven - Man Of Your Word
CeCe Winans - Believe For It
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine - Jireh
Καλύτερο Γκόσπελ Άλμπουμ
Jekalyn Carr - Changing Your Story
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: Live At The Ryman
Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
CeCe Winans - Believe For It
Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Χριστιανικό Μουσικό Άλμπουμ
Natalie Grant - No Stranger
Israel, New Breed - Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe - The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells - Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement
Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ
Harry Connick, Jr. - Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band - That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase, Signature Sound - Keeping On
The Isaacs - Songs For The Times
Carrie Underwood - My Savior
Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Música Urbana
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo
J Balvin - Jose
Karol G - KG0516
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικής
Bomba Estéreo - Deja
Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes - Origen
Nathy Peluso - Calambre
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Zoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Μεξικανικής Μουσικής
Aida Cuevas - Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte - Seis
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal - Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Τρόπικαλ Λάτιν
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico - En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola - Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa - Colegas
Tony Succar - Live in Peru
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία American Roots
Jon Batiste - Cry
Billy Strings - Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι American Roots
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste - Cry
Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell - Nightflyer
Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ
Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos - Native Sons
Allison Russell - Outside Child
Yola - Stand for Myself
Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ
Billy Strings - Renewal
Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παραδοσιακής Μπλουζ
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson - Take Me Back
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Μπλουζ
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
Christone “ Kingfish” Ingram - 662
Καλύτερο Φολκ Άλμπουμ
Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Roots
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa - My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a
Καλύτερο Ρέγκε Άλμπουμ
Etana - Pamoja
Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration
Sean Paul - Live N Livin
Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence
Spice - 10
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Global Μουσικής
Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself
Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu
WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Global Μουσικής
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παιδικής Μουσικής
123 Andrés - Actívate
1 Tribe Collective - All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon - Black to the Future
Falu - A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Crayon Kids
Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Εκτός κλασσικής μουσικής)
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Καλύτερη Remixed Ηχογράφηση
Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Κλασσική Μουσική)
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Ερμηνεία
Nashville Symphony Orchestra - Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
San Francisco Symphony - Muhly: Throughline
Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Seattle Symphony Orchestra - Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο
Best Music Video
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία
Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul