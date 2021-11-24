ABBA: Για πρώτη φορά υποψήφιοι για Grammy ως συγκρότημα

Η διεκδίκηση βραβείων Grammy από τις Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο, Doja Cat και Μπίλι Άιλις δεν αποτέλεσε έκπληξη, ωστόσο υπήρξαν άλλες υποψηφιότητες που αιφνιδίασαν.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών και Επιστημών Ηχογράφησης των ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για την 64η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy.

Οι υποψηφιότητες αποκαλύφθηκαν σε εκδήλωση στο Μουσείο Grammy στο Λος Άντζελες με τη συμμετοχή του διευθύνοντος συμβούλου της Ακαδημίας Ηχογράφησης, Χάρβεϊ Τζέισον Τζ. και την πρόεδρο του διοικητικού συμβουλίου, Τάμι Χαρτ, καθώς και των BTS, Gayle King, H.E.R, Jon Batiste, Carly Peace, Tayla Parx και άλλων καλλιτεχνών.

Επιπλέον ανακοινώθηκε ότι οι βασικές κατηγορίες υποψηφιοτήτων έγιναν δέκα από οκτώ.

Ο ιδιαίτερα παραγωγικός καλλιτέχνης Jon Batiste έχει το αναπάντεχο προβάδισμα με 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ άλλων στις κατηγορίες Καλύτερη Αμερικάνικη Roots Ερμηνεία και Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Σύνθεση.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι είναι ακόμη υποψήφιος για την Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς και το Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο για το «Freedom» και για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς με το «We Are».

Οι Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ, Μπίλι Άιλις, SZA, Doja Cat, SZA, Lil Nas X είναι υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς και οι Finneas, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie και άλλοι στην κατηγορία Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης.

Οι ABBA είναι πρώτη φορά υποψήφιοι για Grammy ως συγκρότημα. Άλλες εκπλήξεις είναι η υποψηφιότητα της Arooj Aftab, τραγουδίστριας/τραγουδοποιού από το Πακιστάν, όπως και η υποψηφιότητα του Kanye West στην κατηγορία Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, μετά από πολλά έτη απουσίας από τις λίστες των υποψηφίων.

Παρά το γεγονός ότι η φετινή ήταν αναμφισβήτητα η χρονιά που η K-pop εισήλθε πλήρως στην mainstream ποπ αρένα, οι πιο δημοφιλείς εκπρόσωποί της, οι BTS, βρέθηκαν να είναι υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ερμηνείας Ποπ Ντουέτου /Συγκροτήματος για το «Butter». Φαίνεται πως η Ακαδημία δεν έχει καλωσορίσει το είδος στις μεγαλύτερες κατηγορίες, όπως Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς ή Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς.

Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες δείχνουν επίσης ότι τα ίδια συγκροτήματα της ροκ διεκδικούν τα βραβεία εδώ και δεκαετίες, Foo Fighters, Πολ ΜακΚάρτνεϊ, Deftones και μάλιστα στην κατηγορία της metal μουσικής υποψήφιοι είναι Rob Zombie και Dream Theater.

Οι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν στην 64η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Λος Άντζελες, στο Crypto.com Arena στις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2022.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες στις βασικές κατηγορίες:

Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Καλύτερη Ποπ Σόλο Ερμηνεία

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Ποπ Ντουέτου/Συγκροτήματος

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Καλύτερο Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ Παραδοσιακής Ποπ

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Καλύτερο Φωνητικό Ποπ Άλμπουμ

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo - Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Χορευτικής/Ηλεκτρονικής Μουσικής

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

Illenium - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making a Fire

Καλύτερη Μέταλ Ερμηνεία

Deftones - Genesis

Dream Theater - The Alien

Gojira - Amazonia

Mastodon - Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie - The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Εναλλακτικής Μουσικής

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ

Eric Bellinger - New Light

Cory Henry - Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye - Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington - Dinner Party: Desert

Masego - Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Καλύτερη Ραπ Ερμηνεία

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray - ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Καλύτερη Μελωδική Ραπ Ερμηνεία

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray - ​​My Life

Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Καλύτερη Κάντρι Σόλο Ερμηνεία

Luke Combs - Forever After All

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Κάντρι Ντουέτου/Συγκροτήματος

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne - Younger Me

Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris - Chasing After You

Elle King, Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Καλύτερο Κάντρι Τραγούδι

Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton - Cold

Thomas Rhett - Country Again

Walker Hayes - Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Καλύτερο Κάντρι Άλμπουμ

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea

Opium Moon - Night + Day

Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Καλύτερη Σόλο Αυτοσχέδια Τζαζ

Christian Scott Atunde - Sackodougou

Kenny Barron - Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste - Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard - Absence

Chick Corea - Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Καλύτερο Τζαζ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

The Baylor Project - Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter - SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon - Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato - Flor

Esperanza Spalding - Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Καλύτερο Αυτοσχέδιο Τζαζ Άλμπουμ

Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Large Jazz Ensemble

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force - Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band - For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra - Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band - Jackets XL

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Τζαζ

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés - Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez - The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet - Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι Γκόσπελ

Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore - Voice Of God

Dante Bowe - Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy - Help

CeCe Winans - Never Lost

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music - Wait On You

Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Χριστιανική Ερμηνεία/Τραγούδι

Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby - We Win

H.E.R., Tauren Wells - Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven - Man Of Your Word

CeCe Winans - Believe For It

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine - Jireh

Καλύτερο Γκόσπελ Άλμπουμ

Jekalyn Carr - Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Maverick City Music - Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

CeCe Winans - Believe For It

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Χριστιανικό Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

Natalie Grant - No Stranger

Israel, New Breed - Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe - The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells - Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music - Old Church Basement

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

Harry Connick, Jr. - Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band - That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase, Signature Sound - Keeping On

The Isaacs - Songs For The Times

Carrie Underwood - My Savior

Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis Manos

Alex Cuba - Mendó

Selena Gomez - Revelación

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Música Urbana

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo

J Balvin - Jose

Karol G - KG0516

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικής

Bomba Estéreo - Deja

Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes - Origen

Nathy Peluso - Calambre

C. Tangana - El Madrileño

Zoé - Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Μεξικανικής Μουσικής

Aida Cuevas - Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández - A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte - Seis

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal - Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Τρόπικαλ Λάτιν

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico - En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola - Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa - Colegas

Tony Succar - Live in Peru

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία American Roots

Jon Batiste - Cry

Billy Strings - Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil

Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι American Roots

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi - Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste - Cry

Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos - Native Sons

Allison Russell - Outside Child

Yola - Stand for Myself

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

Billy Strings - Renewal

Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παραδοσιακής Μπλουζ

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying

Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson - Take Me Back

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Μπλουζ

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War

Steve Cropper - Fire It Up

Christone “ Kingfish” Ingram - 662

Καλύτερο Φολκ Άλμπουμ

Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Άλμπουμ Περιφερειακής Roots

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa - My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a

Καλύτερο Ρέγκε Άλμπουμ

Etana - Pamoja

Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

Sean Paul - Live N Livin

Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence

Spice - 10

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Global Μουσικής

Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself

Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu

WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Global Μουσικής

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Παιδικής Μουσικής

123 Andrés - Actívate

1 Tribe Collective - All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon - Black to the Future

Falu - A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Crayon Kids

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Εκτός κλασσικής μουσικής)

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Καλύτερη Remixed Ηχογράφηση

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (Κλασσική Μουσική)

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Ερμηνεία

Nashville Symphony Orchestra - Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

San Francisco Symphony - Muhly: Throughline

Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Seattle Symphony Orchestra - Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο

Best Music Video

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία

Bo Burnham - Inside

David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists - Summer of Soul