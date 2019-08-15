Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις μερικές υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019

Οι Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, Αριάνα Γκράντε, Μπίλλι Άιλις και Lil Nas X θα είναι μερικοί από τους υποψήφιους στα MTV Video Music Awards 2019, που θα πραγματοποιηθούν τη Δευτέρα 26 Αυγούστου.



Η Γκράντε και η Σουίφτ έχουν από τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, δέκα για την καθεμιά, ενώ η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ θα εμφανιστεί και στη σκηνή των βραβείων. Ακολουθεί η Μπίλλι Άιλις με εννέα υποψηφιότητες.



Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα MTV VMA 2019



Video of the Year



21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records



Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records



Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records



Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records



Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records



Artist of the Year



Cardi B - Atlantic Records



Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records



Ariana Grande - Republic Records



Halsey - Astralwerks/Capitol Records



Jonas Brothers - Republic Records



Shawn Mendes- Island Records



Song of the Year



Drake - "In My Feelings" - Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records



Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records



Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records



Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records



Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records



Best New Artist



Ava Max - Atlantic Records



Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records



H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records



Lil Nas X - Columbia Records



Lizzo - Atlantic Records



ROSALÍA - Columbia Records



Best Collaboration



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records



Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow" - Interscope Records



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records



Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records



Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care" - Atlantic Records



BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records



Push Artist of the Year



Bazzi - Atlantic Records



CNCO - RCA Records



Billie Eilish - Darkroom/Interscope Records



H.E.R. - MBK/RCA Records



Lauv - LAUV/AWAL



Lizzo - Atlantic Records



Best Pop



5 Seconds of Summer - "Easier" - Interscope Records



Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me" - Atlantic Records



Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records



Ariana Grande - "thank u, next" - Republic Records



Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Republic Records



Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records



Khalid - "Talk" - Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records



Best Hip-Hop



2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - "Rule the World" - 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam



21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot" - Epic Records



Cardi B - "Money" - Atlantic Records



DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" - We The Best/Epic Records



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records



Travis Scott ft. Drake - "SICKO MODE" - Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack



Best R&B



Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson - "Make It Better" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music



Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer" - RCA Records



H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller - "Could've Been" - MBK/RCA Records



Alicia Keys - "Raise A Man" - RCA Records



Ella Mai - "Trip" - 10 Summers/Interscope Records



Normani ft. 6lack - "Waves" - Keep Cool/RCA Records



Best K-Pop



BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records



BLACKPINK - "Kill This Love" - YG Entertainment/Interscope Records



Monsta X ft. French Montana - "Who Do You Love" - Epic Records



TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Cat & Dog" - Republic Records



NCT 127 - "Regular" - SM Entertainment



EXO - "Tempo" - SM Entertainment



Best Latin



Anuel AA, Karol G - "Secreto" - Universal Music Latino



Bad Bunny ft. Drake - "MIA" - OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records



Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin - "I Can't Get Enough" - NEON16/Friends Keep



Secrets/Interscope Records



Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - "Con Calma" - Universal Music Latin Entertainment



Maluma - "Mala Mía" - Sony Music US Latin



ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records



Best Dance



The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" - Disruptor/Columbia Records



Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - "Solo" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records



DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - "Taki Taki" - DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen



David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - "Say My Name" - Big Beat/Atlantic Records



Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier" - Capitol Records



Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity" - Columbia RecordsBest Rock



The 1975 - "Love It If We Made It" - Dirty Hit/Interscope Records



Fall Out Boy - "Bishops Knife Trick" - Island Records



Imagine Dragons - "Natural" - KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records



Lenny Kravitz - "Low" - BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.



Panic! At The Disco - "High Hopes" - Elektra Music Group



twenty one pilots - "My Blood" - Elektra Music Group



Video for Good



Halsey - "Nightmare" - Astralwerks/Capitol Records



The Killers - "Land of the Free" - Island



Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - "Runaway Train" - Interscope Records



John Legend - "Preach" - Columbia Records



Lil Dicky - "Earth" - Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG



Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records



Best Direction



Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Meyers



FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang



Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Directed by Hannah Lux Davis



Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Directed by Calmatic



LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Directed by Dano Cerny



Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift



Best Visual Effects



Billie Eilish - "when the party's over" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo



FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog



Ariana Grande - "God is a Woman" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic



DJ Khaled ft. SZA - "Just Us" - We The Best/Epic Records - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX



Best Editing



Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Record - Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Editing by Jarrett Fijal



Best Art Direction



BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Republic Records - Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Columbia Records - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Republic Records - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler



Best Choreography



FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Young Turks - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Charm La'Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Columbia Records - Choreography by Rie Hata



Best Cinematography



Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music - Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish - "hostage" - Darkroom/Interscope Records - Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Island Records - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange - "Almeda" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton



Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides