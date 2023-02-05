Βραβεία Γκράμι: Η μεγάλη γιορτή της μουσικής

Τα Βραβεία Γκράμι αποτελούν το λαμπρότερο γεγονός στην παγκόσμια μουσική βιομηχανία και διαθέτουν αντίστοιχο κύρος με τα κινηματογραφικά Βραβεία Όσκαρ.

Αρχικά ονομάζονταν Βραβεία Γραμμοφώνου (Gramophone Awards) και θεσμοθετήθηκαν από τη «Εθνική Ακαδημία Ηχογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών» (« National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences»), την ένωση των αμερικανών επαγγελματιών που δραστηριοποιούνται στον χώρο της δισκογραφίας.

Περιλαμβάνουν 91 κατηγορίες και απονέμονται στις αρχές κάθε χρόνου στο Λος Άντζελες (5 Φεβρουαρίου το 2020). Οι νικητές αναδεικνύονται κατόπιν ψηφοφορίας από τα μέλη της Ακαδημίας, και όχι με βάση τη δημοτικότητα, τις πωλήσεις ή την πορεία τους στους πίνακες επιτυχιών. Ως έπαθλο λαμβάνουν ένα επίχρυσο αγαλματίδιο ενός γραμμοφώνου.

Τα πρώτα Βραβεία Γκράμι ανακοινώθηκαν στις 4 Μαΐου 1959. Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς αναδείχθηκε το «Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu» του Ντομένικο Μοντούνιο, ενώ το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς απονεμήθηκε στον Χένρι Μαντσίνι, για τη μουσική του στην ταινία του Μπλέικ Έντουαρντς «Peter Gun». Ως το 1979 ο Μαντσίνι κέρδισε άλλα 19 βραβεία.

Το ρεκόρ των περισσότερων βραβείων στην ιστορία του θεσμού κατέχει ο ουγγροαμερικανός μαέστρος Γκέοργκ Σόλτι, διευθυντής της Συμφωνικής Ορχήστρας του Σικάγου επί 22 χρόνια. Κέρδισε 31 Γκράμι και ως το θάνατό του το 1997 ήταν υποψήφιος άλλες 74 φορές.

Το ρεκόρ βραβείων για ένα και μόνο δίσκο κατέχουν από κοινού με 9 Γκράμι, οι U2 με το «How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb» (1984) και οι Santana με το «Supernatural» (2000).

Όσο κι αν ακούγεται περίεργο, ο «βασιλιάς του ροκ» Έλβις Πρίσλεϊ έχει κερδίσει μόνο τρία βραβεία, οι Beatles οκτώ και οι Rolling Stones δύο ­ και αυτά τη δεκαετία του ενενήντα. Οι Doors δεν κέρδισαν ποτέ Γκράμι, παρά το γεγονός ότι ο Χοσέ Φελιτσιάνο κέρδισε ένα το 1968 διασκευάζοντας τη γνωστή επιτυχία τους «Light My Fire».

Ο μοναδικός Έλληνας που έχει κερδίσει Γκράμι είναι ο δημοσιογράφος και σκιτσογράφος Θανάσης Αλατάς το 2010 για το τραγούδι του ράπερ Jay-Z «Run this Town». To συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι περιέχει ένα απόσπασμα (sampler) από το κομμάτι «Κάποια ημέρα στην Αθήνα» («Someday in Athens»), που έγραψε ο Αλατάς το 1976 για τον πρώτο και μοναδικό δίσκο του ροκ συγκροτήματος «Τα 4 Επίπεδα της Ύπαρξης».

Γκράμι 2023

Η απονομή των 65ων Γκράμι θα γίνει στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στo Crypto.com Arena (πρώην Staples Center) με οικοδεσπότη τον Νοτιοαφρικανό κωμικό Τρέβορ Νόα. Οι κατηγορίες είναι συνολικά 91 και τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες έχει η Μπιγιονσέ με 9 και ακολουθούν ο Κέντρικ Λαμάρ με 8 και η Αντέλ με τον Μπράντι Καρλάιλ από 7.



Οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες:

Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Δίσκος της χρονιάς

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous



Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)



Καλύτερος πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος καλλιτέχνης

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Καλύτερη ποπ σόλο ερμηνεία

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit



Καλύτερη ερμηνεία από ποπ ντουέτο/γκρουπ

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Καλύτερο παραδοσιακό ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas

Pentatonix – Evergreen



Καλύτερο ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Lizzo – Special

Καλύτερη χορευτική/ηλεκτρονική ηχογράφηση

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees



Καλύτερο χορευτικό/ηλεκτρονικό άλμπουμ

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender



Καλύτερο σύγχρονο ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy – Empire Central



Καλύτερη ροκ ερμηνεία

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday



Καλύτερη μέταλ ερμηνεία

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout



Καλύτερο ροκ τραγούδι

Βrandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream



Καλύτερο ροκ άλμπουμ

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa



Καλύτερη εναλλακτική ερμηνεία

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World



Καλύτερο εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down



Καλύτερη R&B ερμηνεία

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs



Καλύτερη παραδοσιακή R&B ερμηνεία

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love



Καλύτερο R&B τραγούδι

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away



Καλύτερο R&B άλμπουμ

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III



Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5



Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry



Καλύτερο κάντρι τραγούδι

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die



Καλύτερο κάντρι άλμπουμ

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time



Καλύτερο αυτοσχεδιαστικό τζαζ σόλο

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species



Καλύτερο τζαζ φωνητικό άλμπουμ

The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

Samara Joy – Linger Awhile



Καλύτερο τζαζ ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion



Καλύτερο άλμπουμ από μεγάλο τζαζ σύνολο

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra



Καλύτερο λάτιν τζαζ άλμπουμ

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida

Flora Purim – If You Will

Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas

Tye Tribbett – Get Up



Καλύτερο λάτιν ποπ άλμπουμ

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +



Καλύτερο λάτιν ροκ ή εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Rosalía – Motomami



Καλύτερο άλμπουμ παραδοσιακού μπλουζ

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board



Καλύτερο άλμπουμ σύγχρονου μπλουζ

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far



Καλύτερο φολκ άλμπουμ

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street



Καλύτερο ρέγκε άλμπουμ

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi



Καλύτερo soundtrack-συλλογή

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story



Καλύτερο soundtrack

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3



Καλύτερη ορχηστρική σύνθεση

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots



Συνθέτης της χρονιάς (όχι κλασικής μουσικής)

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.



Καλύτερη απόδοση ορχήστρας

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It



Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση όπερας

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice



Καλύτερη απόδοση μουσικής δωματίου/μικρού συνόλου

Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances

Publiquartet – What Is American

Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives



Καλύτερο κλασικό ορχηστρικό σόλο

Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life

Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation

Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic

Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future