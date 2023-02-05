Βραβεία Γκράμι: Η μεγάλη γιορτή της μουσικής

Τα Βραβεία Γκράμι αποτελούν το λαμπρότερο γεγονός στην παγκόσμια μουσική βιομηχανία και διαθέτουν αντίστοιχο κύρος με τα κινηματογραφικά Βραβεία Όσκαρ.
Αρχικά ονομάζονταν Βραβεία Γραμμοφώνου (Gramophone Awards) και θεσμοθετήθηκαν από τη «Εθνική Ακαδημία Ηχογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών» (« National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences»), την ένωση των αμερικανών επαγγελματιών που δραστηριοποιούνται στον χώρο της δισκογραφίας.
Περιλαμβάνουν 91 κατηγορίες και απονέμονται στις αρχές κάθε χρόνου στο Λος Άντζελες (5 Φεβρουαρίου το 2020). Οι νικητές αναδεικνύονται κατόπιν ψηφοφορίας από τα μέλη της Ακαδημίας, και όχι με βάση τη δημοτικότητα, τις πωλήσεις ή την πορεία τους στους πίνακες επιτυχιών. Ως έπαθλο λαμβάνουν ένα επίχρυσο αγαλματίδιο ενός γραμμοφώνου.
Τα πρώτα Βραβεία Γκράμι ανακοινώθηκαν στις 4 Μαΐου 1959. Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς αναδείχθηκε το «Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu» του Ντομένικο Μοντούνιο, ενώ το βραβείο για το Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς απονεμήθηκε στον Χένρι Μαντσίνι, για τη μουσική του στην ταινία του Μπλέικ Έντουαρντς «Peter Gun». Ως το 1979 ο Μαντσίνι κέρδισε άλλα 19 βραβεία.
Το ρεκόρ των περισσότερων βραβείων στην ιστορία του θεσμού κατέχει ο ουγγροαμερικανός μαέστρος Γκέοργκ Σόλτι, διευθυντής της Συμφωνικής Ορχήστρας του Σικάγου επί 22 χρόνια. Κέρδισε 31 Γκράμι και ως το θάνατό του το 1997 ήταν υποψήφιος άλλες 74 φορές.
Το ρεκόρ βραβείων για ένα και μόνο δίσκο κατέχουν από κοινού με 9 Γκράμι, οι U2 με το «How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb» (1984) και οι Santana με το «Supernatural» (2000).
Όσο κι αν ακούγεται περίεργο, ο «βασιλιάς του ροκ» Έλβις Πρίσλεϊ έχει κερδίσει μόνο τρία βραβεία, οι Beatles οκτώ και οι Rolling Stones δύο και αυτά τη δεκαετία του ενενήντα. Οι Doors δεν κέρδισαν ποτέ Γκράμι, παρά το γεγονός ότι ο Χοσέ Φελιτσιάνο κέρδισε ένα το 1968 διασκευάζοντας τη γνωστή επιτυχία τους «Light My Fire».
Ο μοναδικός Έλληνας που έχει κερδίσει Γκράμι είναι ο δημοσιογράφος και σκιτσογράφος Θανάσης Αλατάς το 2010 για το τραγούδι του ράπερ Jay-Z «Run this Town». To συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι περιέχει ένα απόσπασμα (sampler) από το κομμάτι «Κάποια ημέρα στην Αθήνα» («Someday in Athens»), που έγραψε ο Αλατάς το 1976 για τον πρώτο και μοναδικό δίσκο του ροκ συγκροτήματος «Τα 4 Επίπεδα της Ύπαρξης».
Γκράμι 2023
Η απονομή των 65ων Γκράμι θα γίνει στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 στo Crypto.com Arena (πρώην Staples Center) με οικοδεσπότη τον Νοτιοαφρικανό κωμικό Τρέβορ Νόα. Οι κατηγορίες είναι συνολικά 91 και τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες έχει η Μπιγιονσέ με 9 και ακολουθούν ο Κέντρικ Λαμάρ με 8 και η Αντέλ με τον Μπράντι Καρλάιλ από 7.
Οι υποψηφιότητες στις κυριότερες κατηγορίες:
Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Δίσκος της χρονιάς
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Καλύτερος πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος καλλιτέχνης
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Καλύτερη ποπ σόλο ερμηνεία
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Καλύτερη ερμηνεία από ποπ ντουέτο/γκρουπ
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Καλύτερο παραδοσιακό ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Καλύτερο ποπ φωνητικό άλμπουμ
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Lizzo – Special
Καλύτερη χορευτική/ηλεκτρονική ηχογράφηση
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Καλύτερο χορευτικό/ηλεκτρονικό άλμπουμ
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Καλύτερο σύγχρονο ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Καλύτερη ροκ ερμηνεία
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Καλύτερη μέταλ ερμηνεία
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Καλύτερο ροκ τραγούδι
Βrandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Καλύτερο ροκ άλμπουμ
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Καλύτερη εναλλακτική ερμηνεία
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Καλύτερο εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Καλύτερη R&B ερμηνεία
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Καλύτερη παραδοσιακή R&B ερμηνεία
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Καλύτερο R&B τραγούδι
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Καλύτερο R&B άλμπουμ
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Καλύτερο κάντρι τραγούδι
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Καλύτερο κάντρι άλμπουμ
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Καλύτερο αυτοσχεδιαστικό τζαζ σόλο
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Καλύτερο τζαζ φωνητικό άλμπουμ
The Baylor Project – The Evening : Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade to Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Καλύτερο τζαζ ορχηστρικό άλμπουμ
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live in Italy
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ από μεγάλο τζαζ σύνολο
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Καλύτερο λάτιν τζαζ άλμπουμ
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm & Soul
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Crisálida
Flora Purim – If You Will
Miguel Zenón – Música de las Américas
Tye Tribbett – Get Up
Καλύτερο λάτιν ποπ άλμπουμ
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Καλύτερο λάτιν ροκ ή εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Rosalía – Motomami
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ παραδοσιακού μπλουζ
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ σύγχρονου μπλουζ
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Καλύτερο φολκ άλμπουμ
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Καλύτερο ρέγκε άλμπουμ
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Καλύτερo soundtrack-συλλογή
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Καλύτερο soundtrack
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Καλύτερη ορχηστρική σύνθεση
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge
Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn – El País Invisible
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – African Tales
Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar – Snapshots
Συνθέτης της χρονιάς (όχι κλασικής μουσικής)
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Καλύτερη απόδοση ορχήστρας
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – John Williams: The Berlin Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Various Artists – Sila: The Breath of the World
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – Stay on It
Καλύτερη ηχογράφηση όπερας
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Eurydice
Καλύτερη απόδοση μουσικής δωματίου/μικρού συνόλου
Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Dover Quartet – Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
Neave Trio – Musical Remembrances
Publiquartet – What Is American
Third Coast Percussion – Perspectives
Καλύτερο κλασικό ορχηστρικό σόλο
Daniil Trifonov – Bach: The Art of Life
Hilary Hahn – Abels: Isolation Variation
Mak Grgić – A Night in Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic
Mitsuko Uchida – Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future