Η ταινία «The Stranger» του Φρανσουά Οζόν κυριαρχεί στις υποψηφιότητες των επερχόμενων Βραβείων Lumière, με την Αμερικανίδα σταρ Τζόντι Φόστερ να είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού και τη Νάταλι Πόρτμαν να διεκδικεί το Βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων, με την ταινία «ARCO».

Η κινηματογραφική μεταφορά του μυθιστορήματος του Αλμπέρ Καμί από τον καταξιωμένο σκηνοθέτη Φρανσουά Οζόν η οποία έκανε την παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα της στο Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου της Βενετίας, συγκέντρωσε συνολικά έξι υποψηφιότητες στις κατηγορίες: Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Σεναρίου, Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου, Φωτογραφίας και Μουσικής.

Η 30η τελετή απονομής των Bραβείων τα οποία θεωρούνται τα αντίστοιχα των Χρυσών Σφαιρών για τον γαλλόφωνο κινηματογράφο, θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Παρίσι στις 18 Ιανουαρίου 2026, όπως αναφέρει το Deadline.

Ακολουθεί η λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

«Case 137», Dominik Moll

«The Stranger», François Ozon

«The Great Arch», Stéphane Demoustier

«Mektoub My Love», Canto Due, Abdellatif Kechiche

«Nouvelle Vague», Richard Linklater

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Stéphane Demoustier, «The Great Arch»

Abdellatif Kechiche, «Mektoub My love: Canto Due»

Richard Linklater, «Nouvelle Vague»

Dominik Moll, «Case 137»

François Ozon, «The Stranger»

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Stéphane Demoustier, «The Great Arch»

Holly Gent, Vince Palmo, Michèle Halberstadt, «Nouvelle Vague»

Pauline Loquès, «Nino»

Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand, «Case 137»

François Ozon, «The Stranger»

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

«Whispers in the Woods», Vincent Munier

«Tell Her That I Love Her», Romane Bohringer

«Lumière!, The Adventure Continues», Thierry Frémaux

«Sarkozy – Gaddafi: the Scandal of Scandals», Yannick Kergoat

«Put Your Soul On Your Hand and Walk», Sepideh Farsi

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

«Amélie Or The Character of Rain», Liane-Cho Han και Mailys Vallade

«Arco», Ugo Bienvenu

«My Life In Versailles», Nathaniel H’Limi και Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat

«A Magnificent Life», Sylvain Chomet

«A Boat In The Garden», Jean-François Laguionie

Καλύτερη Hθοποιός

Léa Drucker, «Case 137»

Jodie Foster, «A Private Life»

Isabelle Huppert, «The Richest Woman In The World»

Vicky Krieps, «Love Me Tender»

Mélanie Thierry, «Mariana’s Room»

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός

Swann Arlaud, «La Condition»

Claes Bang, «The Great Arch»

Laurent Lafitte, «The Richest Woman in the World»

Alexis Manenti, «The Mohican»

Benjamin Voisin, «The Stranger»

Καλύτερη Ανερχόμενη Ηθοποιός

Manon Clavel, «Kika»

Bella Kim, ΅«Winter in Sokcho»

Nadia Melliti, «The Little Sister»

Jessica Pennington, «Mektoub My Love: Canto Due»

Anja Verderosa, «Trial by Fire»

Καλύτερος Ανερχόμενος Ηθοποιός

Idir Azougli, «Meteors»

Younès Boucif, «La Petite Cuisine De Mehdi»

Guillaume Marbeck, «Nouvelle Vague»

Théodore Pellerin, «Nino»

Eloy Pohu, «Enzo»

Ταινία Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου Σκηνοθέτη

«The Girl in the Snow», Louise Hémon

«Little Jaffna», Lawrence Valin

«Nino», Pauline Loquès

«Block Pass», Antoine Chevrollier

«That Summer in Paris», Valentine Cadic

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Συμπαραγωγή

«The Secret Agent», Kleber Mendonça Filho

«Afternoons of Solitude», Albert Serra

«It Was Just An Accident», Jafar Panahi

«Sentimental Value», Joachim Trier

«The Voice of Hind Rajab», Kaouther Ben Hania

Καλύτερη Φωτογραφία

Marine Atlan, «The Girl in the Snow»

David Chambille, «Nouvelle Vague»

Manu Dacosse, «The Stranger»

Pascal Lagriffoul, «The Condition»

Vincent Munier, Antoine Lavorel και Laurent Joffrion, «Whispers in the Woods»

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Fatima Al Qadiri, «The Stranger»

Amine Bouhafa, «The Little Sister»

Warren Ellis, Dom La Nena και Rosemary Standley, «Whispers in the Woods»

ROB, «Vie Privée»

Arnaud Toulon, «Arco»

