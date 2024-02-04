Ανακοινώθηκε η λίστα με τους καλλιτέχνες, τα τραγούδια και τα άλμπουμ που θα «αναμετρηθούν» για τα μουσικά βραβεία στην 66η ετήσια τελετή των Grammy 2024. Ο διαγωνισμός θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 4 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας, 5 Φεβρουαρίου στην Ελλάδα.
Τρεις νέες κατηγορίες θα κάνουν το ντεμπούτο τους στα Grammy 2024:
Καλύτερη αφρικανική μουσική παράσταση, καλύτερο εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ τζαζ και καλύτερη ηχογράφηση ποπ χορού.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες
Δίσκος της χρονιάς
Worship – Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough – boygenius
Flowers – Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? [Από την ταινία “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Kill Bill – SZA.
Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
the record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς
A&W
Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Anti-Hero
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Butterfly
Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Flowers
Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
Kill Bill
Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
Vampire Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Καλύτερη Pop Σόλο Εμφάνιση
Flowers – Miley Cyrus
Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Καλύτερ0 Pop Ντούετο/ Ομαδική Εμφάνιση
Thousand Miles – Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace – Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone – Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
Karma – Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine – SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Καλύτερο Pop Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ
Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo –
(Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Καλύτερη Χορευτική / Ηλεκτρονική Ηχογράφηση
Blackbox Life Recorder 21F – Aphex Twin
Loading – James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before – Disclosure
Strong – Romy & Fred again..
Rumble – Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Καλύτερη Pop Χορευτική Ηχογράφηση
Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle – Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
One In A Million – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush – Troye Sivan
Καλύτερο Χορευτικό / Ηλεκτρονικό Άλμπουμ
Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)- Fred again..
Kx5 – Kx5
Quest For Fire – Skrillex
Καλύτερη Ροκ Εμφάνιση
Sculptures Of Anything Goes – Arctic Monkeys
More Than A Love Song – Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough – Boygenius
Rescued – Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna – Metallica
Καλύτερη Μέταλ Εμφάνιση
Bad Man – Disturbed
Phantom Of The Opera – Ghost
72 Seasons – Metallica
Hive Mind – Slipknot
Jaded – Spiritbox
Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι
Angry – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Emotion Sickness – Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
Not Strong Enough – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
Rescued – Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This Is Why – Paramore
In Times New Roman… – Queens Of The Stone Age
Καλύτερη Εναλλακτική Εμφάνιση
Belinda Says – Alvvays
Body Paint – Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It – boygenius
A&W – Lana Del Rey
This Is Why – Paramore
Καλύτερο Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
The Record – boygenius
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Καλύτερη R&B Εμφάνιση
Summer Too Hot – Chris Brown
Back To Love – Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
ICU – Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel – Victoria Monét
Kill Bill – SZA
Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Εμφάνιση
Simple – Babyface Featuring Coco Jones
Lucky – Kenyon Dixon
Hollywood – Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
Good Morning – PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol
Love Language – SZA
Καλύτερο R&B τραγούδι
Angel – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
Back To Love – Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
ICU – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
On My Mama – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
Snooze – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Καλύτερο Προοδευτικό R&B Άλμπουμ
Since I Have A Lover – 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid – Diddy
Nova – Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
SOS – SZA
Καλύτερο R&B άλμπουμ
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Καλύτερη Ραπ Εμφάνιση
The Hillbillies – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter – Black Thought
Rich Flex – Drake & 21 Savage
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS – Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
Players – Coi Leray
Καλύτερη Μελωδική Ραπ Εμφάνιση
Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
Attention – Doja Cat
Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
Low – SZA
Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι
Attention – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
Just Wanna Rock – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
Rich Flex – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL – Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III – Nas
UTOPIA – Travis Scott
Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ
La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
La Neta – Pedro Capó
Don Juan – Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ
MARTÍNEZ – Cabra
Leche De Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico Vida Cotidiana – Juanes
De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 – Fito Paez
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ Música Mexicana (συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Tejano)
Bordado A Mano – Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez – Lila Downs
Motherflower – Flor De Toloache
Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes – Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma
Καλύτερο Τροπικό Λάτιν Άλμπουμ
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) – Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy A Ti – Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA – Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives
Καλύτερη παγκόσμια μουσική εμφάνιση
Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone – Burna Boy
FEEL – Davido
Milagro Y Desastre – Silvana Estrada
Abundance In Millets – Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores – Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas
Καλύτερη εμφάνιση Αφρικάνικης Μουσικής
Amapiano – ASAKE & Olamide
City Boys – Burna Boy
UNAVAILABLE – Davido Featuring Musa Keys
Rush – Ayra Starr
Water – Tyla
Καλύτερο Άμπουμ Παγκόσμιας Μουσικής
Epifanías – Susana Baca
History – Bokanté
I Told Them… -Burna Boy
Timeless – Davido
This Moment – Shakti
Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ
Born For Greatness – Buju Banton
Simma – Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 – Collie Buddz
No Destroyer – Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal – Julian Marley & Antaeus
Καλύτερο άλμπουμ New Age, Ambient ή Chant
Aquamarine – Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments Of Beauty – Omar Akram
Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) – Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean – David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls – Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
Καλύτερη συλλογή soundtrack για οπτικά μέσα
AURORA
Barbie The Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση για οπτικά μέσα (περιλαμβάνει κινηματογράφο και τηλεόραση)
Barbie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer
Καλύτερο τραγούδι γραμμένο για οπτικά μέσα
Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”]
Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]
I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”]
Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”]
What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο
I’m Only Sleeping – (The Beatles)
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish
Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar
Rush – Troye Sivan
Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)
Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi)
Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar)
Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
I Am Everything (Little Richard)
Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)
Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers
Καλύτερη Country Solo Εμφάνιση
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Buried – Brandy Clark
Fast Car – Luke Combs
The Last Thing On My Mind – Dolly Parton
White Horse – Chris Stapleton
Καλύτερο Country Ντουέτο / Γκρουπ
High Note – Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings
Nobody’s Nobody – Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me – Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton
Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι
Buried – Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
In Your Love – Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
Last Night – John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
White Horse – Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson