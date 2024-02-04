Ανακοινώθηκε η λίστα με τους καλλιτέχνες, τα τραγούδια και τα άλμπουμ που θα «αναμετρηθούν» για τα μουσικά βραβεία στην 66η ετήσια τελετή των Grammy 2024. Ο διαγωνισμός θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 4 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες και θα μεταδοθεί ζωντανά τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας, 5 Φεβρουαρίου στην Ελλάδα.

Τρεις νέες κατηγορίες θα κάνουν το ντεμπούτο τους στα Grammy 2024:

Καλύτερη αφρικανική μουσική παράσταση, καλύτερο εναλλακτικό άλμπουμ τζαζ και καλύτερη ηχογράφηση ποπ χορού.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Δίσκος της χρονιάς

Worship – Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough – boygenius

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? [Από την ταινία “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Kill Bill – SZA.

Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

A&W

Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Anti-Hero

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Butterfly

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Flowers

Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill

Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

Vampire Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Καλύτερη Pop Σόλο Εμφάνιση

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Καλύτερ0 Pop Ντούετο/ Ομαδική Εμφάνιση

Thousand Miles – Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace – Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone – Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

Karma – Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine – SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Καλύτερο Pop Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo –

(Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Καλύτερη Χορευτική / Ηλεκτρονική Ηχογράφηση

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F – Aphex Twin

Loading – James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before – Disclosure

Strong – Romy & Fred again..

Rumble – Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Καλύτερη Pop Χορευτική Ηχογράφηση

Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle – Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

One In A Million – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush – Troye Sivan

Καλύτερο Χορευτικό / Ηλεκτρονικό Άλμπουμ

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)- Fred again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

Καλύτερη Ροκ Εμφάνιση

Sculptures Of Anything Goes – Arctic Monkeys

More Than A Love Song – Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough – Boygenius

Rescued – Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna – Metallica

Καλύτερη Μέταλ Εμφάνιση

Bad Man – Disturbed

Phantom Of The Opera – Ghost

72 Seasons – Metallica

Hive Mind – Slipknot

Jaded – Spiritbox

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

Angry – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion Sickness – Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

Not Strong Enough – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

Rescued – Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman… – Queens Of The Stone Age

Καλύτερη Εναλλακτική Εμφάνιση

Belinda Says – Alvvays

Body Paint – Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It – boygenius

A&W – Lana Del Rey

This Is Why – Paramore

Καλύτερο Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

The Record – boygenius

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Καλύτερη R&B Εμφάνιση

Summer Too Hot – Chris Brown

Back To Love – Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

ICU – Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel – Victoria Monét

Kill Bill – SZA

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Εμφάνιση

Simple – Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

Lucky – Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood – Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

Good Morning – PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

Love Language – SZA

Καλύτερο R&B τραγούδι

Angel – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

Back To Love – Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

ICU – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

On My Mama – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

Snooze – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Καλύτερο Προοδευτικό R&B Άλμπουμ

Since I Have A Lover – 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid – Diddy

Nova – Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

SOS – SZA

Καλύτερο R&B άλμπουμ

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Καλύτερη Ραπ Εμφάνιση

The Hillbillies – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter – Black Thought

Rich Flex – Drake & 21 Savage

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS – Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

Players – Coi Leray

Καλύτερη Μελωδική Ραπ Εμφάνιση

Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention – Doja Cat

Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

Low – SZA

Καλύτερο Ραπ Τραγούδι

Attention – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

Just Wanna Rock – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

Rich Flex – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Καλύτερο Ραπ Άλμπουμ

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL – Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

UTOPIA – Travis Scott

Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ποπ Άλμπουμ

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

La Neta – Pedro Capó

Don Juan – Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Καλύτερο Λάτιν Ροκ ή Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ

MARTÍNEZ – Cabra

Leche De Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico Vida Cotidiana – Juanes

De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 – Fito Paez

Καλύτερο άλμπουμ Música Mexicana (συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Tejano)

Bordado A Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes – Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma

Καλύτερο Τροπικό Λάτιν Άλμπουμ

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) – Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti – Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA – Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives

Καλύτερη παγκόσμια μουσική εμφάνιση

Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone – Burna Boy

FEEL – Davido

Milagro Y Desastre – Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets – Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Todo Colores – Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas

Καλύτερη εμφάνιση Αφρικάνικης Μουσικής

Amapiano – ASAKE & Olamide

City Boys – Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush – Ayra Starr

Water – Tyla

Καλύτερο Άμπουμ Παγκόσμιας Μουσικής

Epifanías – Susana Baca

History – Bokanté

I Told Them… -Burna Boy

Timeless – Davido

This Moment – Shakti

Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ

Born For Greatness – Buju Banton

Simma – Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 – Collie Buddz

No Destroyer – Burning Spear

Colors Of Royal – Julian Marley & Antaeus

Καλύτερο άλμπουμ New Age, Ambient ή Chant

Aquamarine – Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments Of Beauty – Omar Akram

Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks) – Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean – David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls – Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet

Καλύτερη συλλογή soundtrack για οπτικά μέσα

AURORA

Barbie The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση για οπτικά μέσα (περιλαμβάνει κινηματογράφο και τηλεόραση)

Barbie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Καλύτερο τραγούδι γραμμένο για οπτικά μέσα

Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”]

Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]

I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”]

Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”]

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”]

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο

I’m Only Sleeping – (The Beatles)

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish

Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar

Rush – Troye Sivan

Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi)

Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar)

Mike Carson, Dave Free & Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, Hank Neuberger & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

I Am Everything (Little Richard)

Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman & Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)

Allen Hughes, video director; Steve Berman, Jody Gerson, Allen Hughes, John Janick, Lasse Jarvi & Charles King, video producers

Καλύτερη Country Solo Εμφάνιση

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Buried – Brandy Clark

Fast Car – Luke Combs

The Last Thing On My Mind – Dolly Parton

White Horse – Chris Stapleton

Καλύτερο Country Ντουέτο / Γκρουπ

High Note – Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings

Nobody’s Nobody – Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me – Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson

We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton

Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

Buried – Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

I Remember Everything – Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

In Your Love – Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

Last Night – John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

White Horse – Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson