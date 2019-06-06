Fertility Festival: Στην Ελλάδα η μεγάλη γιορτή της γονιμότητας!

Κορυφαίοι επιστήμονες από την Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό θα συμμετάσχουν στο 1ο Fertility Festival, τη μεγαλύτερη γιορτή της αγάπης και της γονιμότητας!
Γιατί έχουν αυξηθεί τα προβλήματα υπογονιμότητας; Ποιοι παράγοντες τα επιτείνουν; Πόσο μεγάλο παίζει το άγχος; Η διατροφή; Ο αγώνας για την εύρεση εργασίας ή για επαγγελματική καταξίωση;
Ερωτήματα που απασχολούν τα ζευγάρια και θα συζητηθούν στο 1ο Fertility Festival, τη μεγαλύτερη γιορτή γονιμότητας, τη στιγμή μάλιστα που η υπογεννητικότητα παίρνει εφιαλτικές διαστάσεις στη χώρα μας!
Ας κάνουμε λοιπόν μια ένα αρχή, ένα restart, «επενδύοντας» στην αγάπη και την οικογένεια!
Ραντεβού στο... 1ο Fertility Festival! Δείτε αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα:
Saturday 08/06
09:30 - 10:00
Welcome Speeches
• Georgios Patoulis, President of I.H.T.C.
• Mr. Konstantinos Konstantinidis, President of the Scientific Committee of the Fertility Festival
• Mr. George P. Chrousos, Vice President of the Scientific Committee of the Fertility Festival
• Mr. Georgios Tziallas, Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development
• Mr. Professor Chen Hongzhuan, Vice president of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
• Mr. Nicolae Banicioiu, Former Health Minister of Romania, Vice President of International Health Tourism Center
10:00 - 11:10
Session 1: Global Fertility Issues
Moderator: Mr. Nikos Vafeiadis
10:00 - 10:45
Religius and Political Round Table: Global Phenomenon of Infertility
• Most Rev. Eminence Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke
• Very Rev. Prof. Dr Nicholas Loudovikos
• Most Rev. Gabriel, Metropolitan of Nea Ionia and Philadelphia
• Mr Adonis Georgiadis, Vice President of Nea Dimokratia
10:45 - 11:10
Legal framework on Global Fertility Issues
• Professor Sophia Kalantaridou
11:10 - 11:30
Coffee Break
11:30 - 16:20
Session 2: Scientific ways for Improving Fertility
Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Zikopoulos
11:30 - 11:50
The challenging journey of a transgender: Clinical and ethical dilemmas
• Dr. Athanasios Papathanasiou
11:50 - 12:10
Laparoscopy: A Tool for Fertility Preservation
• Dr. med. Bernd Holthaus
12:10 - 12:30
Ovarian Tissue Autotransplantation
• Professor Zoltan Fedorcsak
12:30 - 12:40
Questions
12:40 - 13:00
Current state-of-the-art in premplementation genetic testing for chromosomal and gene disorders
• Professor Kostas Pangalos
13:00 - 13:20
Maternal Spindle Transfer (MST) – One Last Step before Oocyte Donation
• Erotas Nikitos
13:20 - 13:40
Surrogacy
• Fatlida Berisha Tahiri
13:40 - 15:00
Break
15:00 - 16:20
Session 3: Sexuality and Longevity
Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Sfakianoudis
15:00 - 15:20
Lower genital tract congenital anomalies. Fertility Preservation
• Professor George Creatsas
15:20 - 15:40
Fertility and Anti – aging
• Professor George P. Chroussos
15:40 - 16:00
Cosmetic Gynecology: Trend or need after vaginal delivery?
• Dr. Nikos Naoum
16:00 - 16:20
Sex in Bed or in the Operating Theatre (Pro+Con)
• Dr. Konstantinos Konstantinidis
16:20 - 16:40
Coffee Break
16:40 - 18:40
Session 4: Fertility Crossroads from East to West - CHINA SESSION
Moderator: Mrs Monica Yu
16:40 - 17:00
Chinese Medicine and People’s Health
• Professor Peng Daiyin
17:00 - 17:20
The Azoospermia Clinical Experience in China
• Professor Long Tian
17:20 - 17:40
Traditional Chinese Fertility Medicine: A Tale of Two Labels
• Professor Cui YongQiang
17:40 - 18:00
The Progress of Seminal Vesiculoscopy in China
• Dr. Hu Han
18:00 - 18:20
The Chinese Medicine of the Treatment of infertility
• Professor Li Wei Li
18:20 - 18:40
Fertility Tourism
• Mr. Petros Mamalakis
18:40 - 20:00
Closing Ceremony & Awards - “Odysseus Fertility Trip”
• Dr Konstantinos Pantos
Sunday 09/06
10:00 - 10:30
Γενετικός Έλεγχος πριν και κατά τη διάρκεια της κύησης
• Δανάη Παλαιολόγου, Γεωργία Τούντα, Genesis Genoma
10:30 - 11:00
Stress και Γονιμότητα
• Παναγιώτης Στούπας, ΚΥΒΕΛΗ
11:00 - 11:30
Νομική, Ηθική και Ιατρική προσέγγιση του προγράμματος παρένθετης μητρότητας στην Ελλάδα
• Δρ. Ιωάννης Γιακουμάκης, Μεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο Γονιμότητας
11:30 - 12:00
Zakynthos Health Tourism Resort – Fertility
• Δρ. Νικήτας Σπίνος, Ave Medical Services
12:00 - 13:00
FERTILITY PARADE & CONCERT
13:00 - 13:30
Οικογένεια: Πώς το όνειρο γίνεται πραγματικότητα – Έλεγχος και διατήρηση ανδρικής γονιμότητας
• Δρ Λίνα Α. Ευγενή, CRYOGONIA
13:30 - 14:00
Ελπίδα δημιουργίας οικογένειας σε οικονομικά ασθενέστερα, υπογόνιμα ζευγάρια
• Δρ. Βασίλης Κελλάρης, BE·LIVE
14:00 - 14:30
Φόβοι και ανησυχίες στην εξωσωματική
• Δρ. Σταυρούλα Μαραγκού
Πρόγραμμα Κρυοσυντήρησης ωαρίων στο IOL MHTEΡΑ
• Δρ. Γιώργος Ιωαννίδης
Γιατί να επιλέξετε το ΜΗΤΕΡΑ
• Δρ. Χάρης Χηνιάδης
14:30 - 15:00
Fertility Awareness
• Prof. Joyce Harper
15:00 - 15:30
Η Συμβολή της Ιαματικής Ιατρικής στην Υπογονιμότητα
• Κωνσταντίνος Κουσκούκης
15:30 - 16:00
Μια εισαγωγή στα θαύματα
• Kωνσταντίνος Περιστέρης