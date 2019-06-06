Fertility Festival: Στην Ελλάδα η μεγάλη γιορτή της γονιμότητας!

Fertility Festival: Στην Ελλάδα η μεγάλη γιορτή της γονιμότητας!

Κορυφαίοι επιστήμονες από την Ελλάδα και το εξωτερικό θα συμμετάσχουν στο 1ο Fertility Festival, τη μεγαλύτερη γιορτή της αγάπης και της γονιμότητας!

Γιατί έχουν αυξηθεί τα προβλήματα υπογονιμότητας; Ποιοι παράγοντες τα επιτείνουν; Πόσο μεγάλο παίζει το άγχος; Η διατροφή; Ο αγώνας για την εύρεση εργασίας ή για επαγγελματική καταξίωση;

Ερωτήματα που απασχολούν τα ζευγάρια και θα συζητηθούν στο 1ο Fertility Festival, τη μεγαλύτερη γιορτή γονιμότητας, τη στιγμή μάλιστα που η υπογεννητικότητα παίρνει εφιαλτικές διαστάσεις στη χώρα μας!

Ας κάνουμε λοιπόν μια ένα αρχή, ένα restart, «επενδύοντας» στην αγάπη και την οικογένεια!

Ραντεβού στο... 1ο Fertility Festival! Δείτε αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα:

Saturday 08/06

09:30 - 10:00

Welcome Speeches

• Georgios Patoulis, President of I.H.T.C.
• Mr. Konstantinos Konstantinidis, President of the Scientific Committee of the Fertility Festival
• Mr. George P. Chrousos, Vice President of the Scientific Committee of the Fertility Festival
• Mr. Georgios Tziallas, Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development
• Mr. Professor Chen Hongzhuan, Vice president of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
• Mr. Nicolae Banicioiu, Former Health Minister of Romania, Vice President of International Health Tourism Center

10:00 - 11:10

Session 1: Global Fertility Issues

Moderator: Mr. Nikos Vafeiadis

10:00 - 10:45

Religius and Political Round Table: Global Phenomenon of Infertility
• Most Rev. Eminence Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke
• Very Rev. Prof. Dr Nicholas Loudovikos
• Most Rev. Gabriel, Metropolitan of Nea Ionia and Philadelphia
• Mr Adonis Georgiadis, Vice President of Nea Dimokratia

10:45 - 11:10

Legal framework on Global Fertility Issues
• Professor Sophia Kalantaridou

11:10 - 11:30

Coffee Break

11:30 - 16:20

Session 2: Scientific ways for Improving Fertility

Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Zikopoulos

11:30 - 11:50

The challenging journey of a transgender: Clinical and ethical dilemmas
• Dr. Athanasios Papathanasiou

11:50 - 12:10

Laparoscopy: A Tool for Fertility Preservation
• Dr. med. Bernd Holthaus

12:10 - 12:30

Ovarian Tissue Autotransplantation
• Professor Zoltan Fedorcsak

12:30 - 12:40

Questions

12:40 - 13:00

Current state-of-the-art in premplementation genetic testing for chromosomal and gene disorders
• Professor Kostas Pangalos

13:00 - 13:20

Maternal Spindle Transfer (MST) – One Last Step before Oocyte Donation
• Erotas Nikitos

13:20 - 13:40

Surrogacy
• Fatlida Berisha Tahiri

13:40 - 15:00

Break

15:00 - 16:20

Session 3: Sexuality and Longevity

Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Sfakianoudis

15:00 - 15:20

Lower genital tract congenital anomalies. Fertility Preservation
• Professor George Creatsas

15:20 - 15:40

Fertility and Anti – aging
• Professor George P. Chroussos

15:40 - 16:00

Cosmetic Gynecology: Trend or need after vaginal delivery?
• Dr. Nikos Naoum

16:00 - 16:20

Sex in Bed or in the Operating Theatre (Pro+Con)
• Dr. Konstantinos Konstantinidis

16:20 - 16:40

Coffee Break

16:40 - 18:40

Session 4: Fertility Crossroads from East to West - CHINA SESSION

Moderator: Mrs Monica Yu

16:40 - 17:00

Chinese Medicine and People’s Health
• Professor Peng Daiyin

17:00 - 17:20

The Azoospermia Clinical Experience in China
• Professor Long Tian

17:20 - 17:40

Traditional Chinese Fertility Medicine: A Tale of Two Labels
• Professor Cui YongQiang

17:40 - 18:00

The Progress of Seminal Vesiculoscopy in China
• Dr. Hu Han

18:00 - 18:20

The Chinese Medicine of the Treatment of infertility
• Professor Li Wei Li

18:20 - 18:40

Fertility Tourism
• Mr. Petros Mamalakis

18:40 - 20:00

Closing Ceremony & Awards - “Odysseus Fertility Trip”

• Dr Konstantinos Pantos

Sunday 09/06

10:00 - 10:30

Γενετικός Έλεγχος πριν και κατά τη διάρκεια της κύησης
• Δανάη Παλαιολόγου, Γεωργία Τούντα, Genesis Genoma

10:30 - 11:00

Stress και Γονιμότητα
• Παναγιώτης Στούπας, ΚΥΒΕΛΗ

11:00 - 11:30

Νομική, Ηθική και Ιατρική προσέγγιση του προγράμματος παρένθετης μητρότητας στην Ελλάδα
• Δρ. Ιωάννης Γιακουμάκης, Μεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο Γονιμότητας

11:30 - 12:00

Zakynthos Health Tourism Resort – Fertility
• Δρ. Νικήτας Σπίνος, Ave Medical Services

12:00 - 13:00

FERTILITY PARADE & CONCERT

13:00 - 13:30

Οικογένεια: Πώς το όνειρο γίνεται πραγματικότητα – Έλεγχος και διατήρηση ανδρικής γονιμότητας
• Δρ Λίνα Α. Ευγενή, CRYOGONIA

13:30 - 14:00

Ελπίδα δημιουργίας οικογένειας σε οικονομικά ασθενέστερα, υπογόνιμα ζευγάρια
• Δρ. Βασίλης Κελλάρης, BE·LIVE

14:00 - 14:30

Φόβοι και ανησυχίες στην εξωσωματική
• Δρ. Σταυρούλα Μαραγκού

Πρόγραμμα Κρυοσυντήρησης ωαρίων στο IOL MHTEΡΑ
• Δρ. Γιώργος Ιωαννίδης

Γιατί να επιλέξετε το ΜΗΤΕΡΑ
• Δρ. Χάρης Χηνιάδης

14:30 - 15:00

Fertility Awareness
• Prof. Joyce Harper

15:00 - 15:30

Η Συμβολή της Ιαματικής Ιατρικής στην Υπογονιμότητα
• Κωνσταντίνος Κουσκούκης

15:30 - 16:00

Μια εισαγωγή στα θαύματα
• Kωνσταντίνος Περιστέρης

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Πέμπτη, 6 Ιουνίου 2019, 16:50