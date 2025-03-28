Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 7,7 Ρίχτερ έπληξε τη Μιανμάρ, όπως ανακοίνωσε το πρωί της Παρασκευής (28/3) το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ). Ο ισχυρός σεισμός επηρέασε και την Μπανγκόκ με εκατοντάδες ανθρώπους να ξεχύνονται πανικόβλητοι από τα κτήρια της πρωτεύουσας της Ταϊλάνδης μετά τις δονήσεις.

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού που σημειώθηκε περίπου στις 14:20 (τοπική ώρα, 08:20 ώρα Ελλάδας), ήταν 17 χλμ από την πόλη Μάνταλεϊ, με πληθυσμό 1,2 εκατομμυρίων ανθρώπων.

Δείτε πως κατέγραψε την ισχυρή δόνηση ο σεισμογράφος του Πανεπιστημίου Πατρών στη Σεργούλα, απέναντι απο το Αίγιο!

Σύμφωνα με το Γεωλογικό Ινστιτούτο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών της Αμερικής (USGS) η ισχυρή δόνηση είχε μέγεθος 7,7 βαθμών και βρισκόταν σε βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων.

 

(AP Photo/Chutima Lalit)

Οι εικόνες που μεταδίδονται μέσω Χ μετά την τεράστια σεισμική δόνηση είναι σοκαριστικές:

 

 

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στην Μπανγκόκ δήλωσαν ότι οι άνθρωποι βγήκαν πανικόβλητοι στους δρόμους και ότι η ένταση της δόνησης ήταν τέτοια που το νερό πετάχτηκε κυριολεκτικά έξω από τις πισίνες.

Στην ευρύτερη περιοχή της Μπανγκόκ κατοικούν περισσότεροι από 17 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι ενώ πολλά κτήρια εκκενώθηκαν καθώς ταλαντεύτηκαν από τον σπάνιο σεισμό.

Η περιοχή της Μιανμάρ που επλήγη από την ισχυρή δόνηση βρίσκεται εν μέσω εμφυλίου πολέμου.

 

Δείτε το σημείο που εντοπίζεται το επίκεντρο του σεισμού και την απόσταση από την Μιανμάρ που έγινε αισθητός :

Δείτε εικόνες από την στιγμή της ισχυρής δόνησης και την κατάρρευση κτηρίων:

 

