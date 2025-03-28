Ισχυρός σεισμός μεγέθους 7,7 Ρίχτερ έπληξε τη Μιανμάρ, όπως ανακοίνωσε το πρωί της Παρασκευής (28/3) το Γερμανικό Κέντρο Ερευνών για τις Γεωεπιστήμες (GFZ). Ο ισχυρός σεισμός επηρέασε και την Μπανγκόκ με εκατοντάδες ανθρώπους να ξεχύνονται πανικόβλητοι από τα κτήρια της πρωτεύουσας της Ταϊλάνδης μετά τις δονήσεις.

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού που σημειώθηκε περίπου στις 14:20 (τοπική ώρα, 08:20 ώρα Ελλάδας), ήταν 17 χλμ από την πόλη Μάνταλεϊ, με πληθυσμό 1,2 εκατομμυρίων ανθρώπων.

Δείτε πως κατέγραψε την ισχυρή δόνηση ο σεισμογράφος του Πανεπιστημίου Πατρών στη Σεργούλα, απέναντι απο το Αίγιο!

Σύμφωνα με το Γεωλογικό Ινστιτούτο των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών της Αμερικής (USGS) η ισχυρή δόνηση είχε μέγεθος 7,7 βαθμών και βρισκόταν σε βάθος 10 χιλιομέτρων.

Οι εικόνες που μεταδίδονται μέσω Χ μετά την τεράστια σεισμική δόνηση είναι σοκαριστικές:

A powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar today, causing significant tremors felt across the region, including in Bangkok. Here’s a summary of the event:

Earthquake Details:

Magnitude: 7.7

Depth: 10 kilometers

Epicenter: Approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/DQb1J5EAm1 — Mukhzan Pervaiz (@MukhzanJatt) March 28, 2025

7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, tremors felt in Laos, Thailand, India, china too. Scary shit, building fell in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/lMSp0rlto1 — ray tio (@nahnah64) March 28, 2025

Powerful earthquake hits Myanmar, with epicenter around Mandalay. Reportedly 7.7. We felt it in Bangkok. Could not come at worst time for Myanmar. Millions displaced already from the 2021 coup and armed conflict. I hope people there are okay. https://t.co/kEweVDDjkP — Joe Freeman (@joefree215) March 28, 2025

A very strong earthquake occurred in #Myanmar, one of the Southeast Asian countries. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, about half an hour ago. The #earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 6.4 magnitude. pic.twitter.com/95huC1F2a8 — jeo gaste (@jeogaste) March 28, 2025

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες στην Μπανγκόκ δήλωσαν ότι οι άνθρωποι βγήκαν πανικόβλητοι στους δρόμους και ότι η ένταση της δόνησης ήταν τέτοια που το νερό πετάχτηκε κυριολεκτικά έξω από τις πισίνες.

Στην ευρύτερη περιοχή της Μπανγκόκ κατοικούν περισσότεροι από 17 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι ενώ πολλά κτήρια εκκενώθηκαν καθώς ταλαντεύτηκαν από τον σπάνιο σεισμό.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated the quake was /7.7 magnitude/was followed by a powerful aftershock. The epicentre was about 17.2 km from #Mandalay. Now we are seeing the updates of collapsed buildings in Mandalay, Shan State/ Inlay/ Bago/ Mawlamyine#Myanmar https://t.co/zwBIYZkMx6 pic.twitter.com/7YIB9MXFjk — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) March 28, 2025

Η περιοχή της Μιανμάρ που επλήγη από την ισχυρή δόνηση βρίσκεται εν μέσω εμφυλίου πολέμου.

Δείτε το σημείο που εντοπίζεται το επίκεντρο του σεισμού και την απόσταση από την Μιανμάρ που έγινε αισθητός :

Δείτε εικόνες από την στιγμή της ισχυρής δόνησης και την κατάρρευση κτηρίων:

TRIGGER WARNING Tremors in Bangkok after 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar pic.twitter.com/m0eKnaiGHq — @ (@anthraxxx781) March 28, 2025

UPDATE: Photos of a room in Charoen Nakhon Road area of Bangkok’s Thon Buri district damaged by the tremors.

BREAKING: Tremors can be felt throughout Bangkok and central Thailand after a strong 7.4 Ritchter scale quake in Myamar off Ratchaburi province. Many flee from BTS… pic.twitter.com/GdmO0Ex7FU — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 28, 2025

🇹🇭 A strong earthquake, initial magnitude of 7.7, has struck Myanmar with tremors felt in Bangkok, Thailand. There is no immediate word on members of the Royal Family as the earthquake struck within the last 30 minutes or so. pic.twitter.com/l7Y0aBF2S6 — Imperial Material ♚ (@royalistinusa) March 28, 2025

🚨🇲🇲#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Another massive ⚡️7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes 20 minutes after ⚡️7.8 magnitude earthquake, strikes the Myanmar region video from Thailand, showing the massive quakes reports of major damage to buildings homes and structures⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vJra9ZT39m — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) March 28, 2025

BREAKING: #Mandalay / #Myanmar Major damage in Mandalay, from powerful #earthquake including multiple collapsed buildings. This is the closest town to the epicenter, only a few miles from where the quake was believed to strike pic.twitter.com/INUfMt8fzw — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) March 28, 2025

🚨Terremoto de 7,9 graus atinge Mianmar! O abalo foi sentido na província de Yunnan, sudoeste da China. Autoridades emitiram alerta de tsunami para a região marítima.#earthquake #Myanmar #Yunnan #Terremoto #tsunamisea pic.twitter.com/n0uVJKyvrN — NmqbChinaNews (@NmqbNews) March 28, 2025

M7.7 #Earthquake hits #MYANMAR Video showing people being rescued from the rubles of the collapsed buildings.pic.twitter.com/npI2IkTwkU — ⚡NOISE ALERTS⚡ (@NoiseAlerts) March 28, 2025

Good Lord, 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Mandalay, Myanmar Multiple buildings destroyed in devastating quake. I hope there are not many people lost, it looks really bad. 🥺😥#Myanmar #Earthquake #แผ่นดินไหว pic.twitter.com/bxLyYqrtJz — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) March 28, 2025