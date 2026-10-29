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Σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 6,4 βαθμών της Κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στις 09:49 (ώρα Ελλάδος) την Πέμπτη (29/10) στο Νησί του Πάσχα.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο, το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 2203 χλμ. Δ της Βαλδίβια στη Χιλή και 1487 χλμ. ΑΝΑ της Χάνγκα Ρόα της Χιλής, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος υπολογίζεται στα 3 χιλιόμετρα.

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ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Νησί του Πάσχα #σεισμός #Χιλή