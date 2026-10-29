Σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 6,4 βαθμών της Κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στις 09:49 (ώρα Ελλάδος) την Πέμπτη (29/10) στο Νησί του Πάσχα.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο, το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 2203 χλμ. Δ της Βαλδίβια στη Χιλή και 1487 χλμ. ΑΝΑ της Χάνγκα Ρόα της Χιλής, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος υπολογίζεται στα 3 χιλιόμετρα.

M 6.4 near Easter Island

Remote area with limited population exposure

southeast of Easter Island

MNDM: 20.4/100 · estimated exposure

Depth: 10 km · shallow

29 Oct · 07:49 UTC

30-day #9

#Earthquake #EasterIsland https://t.co/S2mdME97Cq

— Mundum EQ (@MundumEQ) October 29, 2026