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Σεισμική δόνηση μεγέθους 6,4 βαθμών της Κλίμακας Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε στις 09:49 (ώρα Ελλάδος) την Πέμπτη (29/10) στο Νησί του Πάσχα.
Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Ινστιτούτο, το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 2203 χλμ. Δ της Βαλδίβια στη Χιλή και 1487 χλμ. ΑΝΑ της Χάνγκα Ρόα της Χιλής, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος υπολογίζεται στα 3 χιλιόμετρα.
M 6.4 near Easter Island
Remote area with limited population exposure
southeast of Easter Island
MNDM: 20.4/100 · estimated exposure
Depth: 10 km · shallow
29 Oct · 07:49 UTC
30-day #9
#Earthquake #EasterIsland https://t.co/S2mdME97Cq
— Mundum EQ (@MundumEQ) October 29, 2026
News Alert| Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southeast of Easter Island: USGS https://t.co/Rgl2eSUjzI
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026
🌍 SISMO REPORTADO – USGS🌍
📅 Fecha: 29 de octubre de 2026
⏰ Hora Local: 02:49:50
📍 Epicentro: southeast de Easter Island
🌐 Coordenadas: 36.4058°S, 98.0489°O
📊 Magnitud: M6.4
⬇️ Profundidad: 10 km
#Sismo #USGS #Temblor #us7000ttxz https://t.co/gfJ8a219Xg
— kuyuyqhawaq (@kuyuyqhawaq) October 29, 2026