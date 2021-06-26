ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ ΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ ΔΙΕΘΝΕΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Μιλγουόκι Mπακς-Ατλάντα Χοκς 125-91: Τα highlights του δεύτερου τελικού της Ανατολής

Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Σάββατο, 26 Ιουνίου 2021, 16:52
Οι Μιλγουόκι Μπακς ήταν καταιγιστικοί στον δεύτερο τελικό της Ανατολής και, συντρίβοντας με 125-91 τους Ατλάντα Χοκς, ισοφάρισαν σε 1-1 τη σειρά.

Δείτε τις καλύτερες φάσεις του αγώνα:

 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Σάββατο, 26 Ιουνίου 2021, 16:58