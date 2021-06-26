Μιλγουόκι Mπακς-Ατλάντα Χοκς 125-91: Τα highlights του δεύτερου τελικού της Ανατολής

<p>Οι Μιλγουόκι Μπακς ήταν καταιγιστικοί στον δεύτερο τελικό της Ανατολής και,<a href="https://www.zougla.gr/sports/article/nba-i-milwauke-bucks-isopedosan-tous-atlanta-hawks-me-125-91" target="_blank"><strong> συντρίβοντας με 125-91 τους Ατλάντα Χοκς,</strong></a> ισοφάρισαν σε 1-1 τη σειρά.</p>\r\n\r\n<p><strong>Δείτε τις καλύτερες φάσεις του αγώνα:</strong></p>\r\n\r\n<div class="embed-responsive embed-responsive-16by9"><iframe allow="fullscreen; autoplay" allowfullscreen="true" height="360" src="https://player.glomex.com/integration/1/iframe-player.html?integrationId=6hha243ji03gyix&playlistId=v-ccd7c8hylea1-se" width="640"></iframe></div>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n