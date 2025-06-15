Καταιγιστική είναι η Μπάγερν Μονάχου στην πρεμιέρα της στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων, καθώς στο πρώτο ημίχρονο του εναρκτήριου αγώνα της απέναντι στην Όκλαντ Σίτι, πρόλαβε να πετύχει μισή ντουζίνα γκολ (6-0).

Tα γκολ των πρωταθλητών Γερμανίας πέτυχαν οι Κινγκσλέ Κομάν (6′, 21′), Σασά Μπουί (18′), Μάικλ Ολίζ (20′, 45 + 3′) και Τόμας Μίλερ (45′).

Μένει να δούμε που θα σταματήσει το… κοντέρ για τους Νεοζηλανδούς, που βιώνουν εφιαλτικές στιγμές απέναντι στους Βαυαρούς.

Το 1-0:

17’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Kingsley Coman with the tournament’s first goal! @FCBayern scoring the first goal of the FIFA Club World Cup to take the lead! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/A3jzPnbQtG — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025

Το 2-0:

Το 3-0:

Το 4-0

Το 5-0:

45’ | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | It’s Thomas Muller as @FCBayern make it 5-0 just before the break! WATCH Bayern Munich-Auckland City in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #BAYAKL pic.twitter.com/gCVsVmpDFr — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 15, 2025

Το 6-0: