Καταιγιστική είναι η Μπάγερν Μονάχου στην πρεμιέρα της στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων, καθώς στο πρώτο ημίχρονο του εναρκτήριου αγώνα της απέναντι στην Όκλαντ Σίτι, πρόλαβε να πετύχει μισή ντουζίνα γκολ (6-0).
Tα γκολ των πρωταθλητών Γερμανίας πέτυχαν οι Κινγκσλέ Κομάν (6′, 21′), Σασά Μπουί (18′), Μάικλ Ολίζ (20′, 45 + 3′) και Τόμας Μίλερ (45′).
Μένει να δούμε που θα σταματήσει το… κοντέρ για τους Νεοζηλανδούς, που βιώνουν εφιαλτικές στιγμές απέναντι στους Βαυαρούς.
Το 1-0:
17' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Kingsley Coman with the tournament's first goal!
Το 2-0:
18' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Sacha Boey doubles the lead for @FCBayern!
Το 3-0:
20' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Olise makes it three for @FCBayern !
Το 4-0
22' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | Coman again and @FCBayern are rolling — 4-0!
Το 5-0:
45' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | It's Thomas Muller as @FCBayern make it 5-0 just before the break!
Το 6-0:
45' | ⚽️ | GOOOOAL | A banger from Olise as @FCBayern lead 6-0 at the break!
