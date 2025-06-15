Καταιγιστική είναι η Μπάγερν Μονάχου στην πρεμιέρα της στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Συλλόγων, καθώς στο πρώτο ημίχρονο του εναρκτήριου αγώνα της απέναντι στην Όκλαντ Σίτι, πρόλαβε να πετύχει μισή ντουζίνα γκολ (6-0).

Tα γκολ των πρωταθλητών Γερμανίας πέτυχαν οι Κινγκσλέ Κομάν (6′, 21′), Σασά Μπουί (18′), Μάικλ Ολίζ (20′, 45 + 3′) και Τόμας Μίλερ (45′).

Μένει να δούμε που θα σταματήσει το… κοντέρ για τους Νεοζηλανδούς, που βιώνουν εφιαλτικές στιγμές απέναντι στους Βαυαρούς.

Το 1-0:

Το 2-0:

Το 3-0:

Το 4-0

Το 5-0:

Το 6-0:

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης