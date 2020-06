Γιαννακόπουλος: «Το ταξίδι έφτασε στο τέλος»

After 33 years,450 million euro,6 European Championships,1 Intercontinental Cup,18 Greek League championships,15 Greek Cups and endless emotions and memories the journey has come to an end ..☘️💚 A big thank you to all our fans for supporting through all these years.🙏🏻

