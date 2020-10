Σταματάει το ποδόσφαιρο ο Κονέ - Θα ακολουθήσει καριέρα προπονητή

It all started with the desire to be a great soccer player.Having accomplished a lot and overcoming multiple obstacles over the past 16 years i have decided to end my playing carrier.As a person who never stops dreaming and setting new goals,together with my passion for this sport I am truly excited and honored to be able to start a new chapter which is none other than that of coaching.Grateful for all the memories,lessons,win & losses,injuries,coaches,staff,teammates,fans,friends,family and organizations as they all helped shape what i am today.Work hard on everything you do & never lose your faith & focus!

