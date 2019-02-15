DICE 2019: Τα βραβεία των video games

Για ακόμα μια χρονιά, η Ακαδημία Διαδραστικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών διοργάνωσε τα DICE Awards, βραβεύοντας μερικούς από τους καλύτερους τίτλους που είδαμε μέσα στο 2018. Ο μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς ήταν το God of War, της Santa Monica Studio, καθώς κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία (οχτώ στο σύνολο), ανάμεσα τους και το σημαντικότερο από όλα, δηλαδή αυτό του Game of the Year.

Έπειτα, ακολούθησε το Celeste, το οποίο κέρδισε δυο βραβεία, ενώ άλλοι τίτλοι που ξεχώρισαν το 2018, όπως τα Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man και Fortnite κέρδισαν από ένα. Παρακάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα με τους νικητές:

Game of the Year

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man (Winner)

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner)

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2



Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos) (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Moss



Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn



Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner)



Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider



Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn



Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two (Winner)



Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Winner)



Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4 (Winner)

F1 2018

Wreckfest



Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World (Winner)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire



Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces (Winner)

MLB The Show 18



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach (Winner)

Northgard

RimWorld



Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi (Winner)

Torn



Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber (Winner)

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste (Winner)

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn



Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence (Winner)

Oddmar



Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Πηγή: VG24.gr