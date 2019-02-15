DICE 2019: Τα βραβεία των video games
Πρώτη καταχώρηση: Παρασκευή, 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2019, 22:11
Για ακόμα μια χρονιά, η Ακαδημία Διαδραστικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών διοργάνωσε τα DICE Awards, βραβεύοντας μερικούς από τους καλύτερους τίτλους που είδαμε μέσα στο 2018. Ο μεγάλος νικητής της βραδιάς ήταν το God of War, της Santa Monica Studio, καθώς κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία (οχτώ στο σύνολο), ανάμεσα τους και το σημαντικότερο από όλα, δηλαδή αυτό του Game of the Year.
Έπειτα, ακολούθησε το Celeste, το οποίο κέρδισε δυο βραβεία, ενώ άλλοι τίτλοι που ξεχώρισαν το 2018, όπως τα Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man και Fortnite κέρδισαν από ένα. Παρακάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε ολόκληρη τη λίστα με τους νικητές:
Game of the Year
God of War (Winner)
Into the Breach
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
God of War
GRIS
Marvel's Spider-Man (Winner)
Moss
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner)
GRIS
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
God of War (Atreus)
God of War (Kratos) (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Detroit: Become Human
Forgotton Anne
God of War (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Florence
God of War (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner)
Action Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Celeste (Winner)
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
Detroit: Become Human God of War (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Kirby Star Allies
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Unravel Two (Winner)
Fighting Game of the Year
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball Fighter Z
SOULCALIBUR VI
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Winner)
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Horizon 4 (Winner)
F1 2018
Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World (Winner)
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 19
Mario Tennis Aces (Winner)
MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Bad North
Frostpunk
Into the Breach (Winner)
Northgard
RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
Tónandi (Winner)
Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber (Winner)
Moss
Sprint Vector
Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
Celeste (Winner)
Florence
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
Dandara
Donut County
Dragalia Lost
Florence (Winner)
Oddmar
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
Fortnite (Winner)
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Laser League
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
God of War (Winner)
Into the Breach
Marvel's Spider-Man
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Florence
God of War (Winner)
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Πηγή: VG24.gr
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Παρασκευή, 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2019, 22:11