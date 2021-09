Το Facebook παρουσίασε τα πρώτα «έξυπνα» γυαλιά του επαυξημένης πραγματικότητας

Introducing #RayBanStories - the new way to capture, share and listen. Mark Zuckerberg and Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica discuss the technology and design behind this first generation of smart glasses, and our shared vision for new experiences that change the ways we relate to others and the world around us. Shop Ray-Ban Stories now: www.ray-ban.com/discover-ray-ban-stories