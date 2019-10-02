Αστεία Tweets για τo iPhone 11

Αστεία Tweets για τo iPhone 11

Ακολουθούν μερικά αστεία tweets για το νέο iPhone το οποίο έχει βγει στην αγορά τις τελευταίες μέρες. Να σημειωθεί ότι εξαντλήθηκε από την πρώτη ημέρα της κυκλοφορίας του στην χώρα μας.

.

.

Επιμέλεια: Όλγα Φωτιάδου

Σχετικό άρθρο: 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max - Review: Πολυτέλεια και επιδόσεις

 

Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 2 Οκτωβρίου 2019, 14:09