Αστεία Tweets για τo iPhone 11

Ακολουθούν μερικά αστεία tweets για το νέο iPhone το οποίο έχει βγει στην αγορά τις τελευταίες μέρες. Να σημειωθεί ότι εξαντλήθηκε από την πρώτη ημέρα της κυκλοφορίας του στην χώρα μας.

My iPhone after the IPhone 11 reveal. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lkUc8JRZks — Khaleb 🐝 (@Calebnavarette) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

iPhone 11 Pro, aka we put a fidget spinner on the camera lens #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mttw02TcZ1 — Taha ❄️🇨🇦 (@DrTahha) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

#AppleEvent



Tim Cook: “here’s the same iPhone, but in new military green colour”.



Everyone:pic.twitter.com/CZwez1kfyl — Rob Knowles (@robmknowles) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

my bank account talking to me about the iphone pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zgEnK4Xv7J — lucass 〄 (@silllydude) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vu2qxDQcvo — 𓂔 (@Shehriful) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

Apple says the iPhone 11 has all day battery life... #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/th8XAJnGlf — christophe (@tanischristophe) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

The apple team getting ready press the button that starts fucking up all the old İPhones after today' s iPhone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/KviSwcw5EC — 😴 (@whatitdocutieee) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019

Επιμέλεια: Όλγα Φωτιάδου

