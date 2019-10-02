Αστεία Tweets για τo iPhone 11

Ακολουθούν μερικά αστεία tweets για το νέο iPhone το οποίο έχει βγει στην αγορά τις τελευταίες μέρες. Να σημειωθεί ότι εξαντλήθηκε από την πρώτη ημέρα της κυκλοφορίας του στην χώρα μας.
.
My iPhone after the IPhone 11 reveal. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lkUc8JRZks
— Khaleb 🐝 (@Calebnavarette) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
iPhone 11 Pro, aka we put a fidget spinner on the camera lens #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/mttw02TcZ1
— Taha ❄️🇨🇦 (@DrTahha) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
#AppleEvent
Tim Cook: “here’s the same iPhone, but in new military green colour”.
Everyone:pic.twitter.com/CZwez1kfyl
— Rob Knowles (@robmknowles) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
Tim Cook: “here’s the same iPhone, but in new military green colour”.
i see no difference #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9FQkdUQIGq
— Farrah Penn (@FarrahPenn) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
iphone 11, 2019. pic.twitter.com/SxHy5BmGLB
— tom (@marveldown) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
coming soon: #iphone 15 - It's All Cameras!™ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Iit2p7XnVR
— ✧ Amy ✧ (@starboots_) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
my bank account talking to me about the iphone pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zgEnK4Xv7J
— lucass 〄 (@silllydude) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
Before and after buying iPhone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/YKStBDDnzd
— ∘ ⋀⌡∘ (@bernice_asante) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
This is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vu2qxDQcvo
— 𓂔 (@Shehriful) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
Apple says the iPhone 11 has all day battery life... #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/th8XAJnGlf
— christophe (@tanischristophe) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
The apple team getting ready press the button that starts fucking up all the old İPhones after today' s iPhone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/KviSwcw5EC
— 😴 (@whatitdocutieee) 10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2019
Επιμέλεια: Όλγα Φωτιάδου
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: Τετάρτη, 2 Οκτωβρίου 2019, 14:09