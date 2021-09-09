Δείτε μαγευτικές αεροφωτογραφίες από το Instagram του idrones.gr

<p>Επισκεφτείτε τον <a href="https://www.instagram.com/idrones.gr/" rel="noreferrer noopener" target="_blank">λογαριασμό του idrones.gr στο instagram </a>και απολαύστε τις καλύτερες αεροφωτογραφίες!</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Πάρτε μια γεύση:</p>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="484" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-9.png" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-9.png 750w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-9-300x194.png 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-9-150x97.png 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-9-696x449.png 696w" width="750" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="513" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 731px) 100vw, 731px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-10.png" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-10.png 731w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-10-300x211.png 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-10-150x105.png 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-10-696x488.png 696w" width="731" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="911" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11.png" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11.png 750w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11-247x300.png 247w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11-150x182.png 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11-300x364.png 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-11-696x845.png 696w" width="750" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="921" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12.png" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12.png 750w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12-244x300.png 244w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12-150x184.png 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12-300x368.png 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/image-12-696x855.png 696w" width="750" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="397" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 744px) 100vw, 744px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4781.jpg" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4781.jpg 744w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4781-300x160.jpg 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4781-150x80.jpg 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4781-696x371.jpg 696w" width="744" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" height="732" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4782.jpg" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4782.jpg 750w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4782-300x293.jpg 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4782-150x146.jpg 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4782-696x679.jpg 696w" width="750" /></figure>\r\n\r\n<figure><img alt="" loading="lazy" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px" src="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783.jpg" srcset="https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783.jpg 750w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783-246x300.jpg 246w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783-150x183.jpg 150w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783-300x366.jpg 300w, https://idrones.gr/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IMG_4783-696x848.jpg 696w" style="width: 750px; height: 914px;" />\r\n<figcaption> </figcaption>\r\n</figure>\r\n