Πλάνα από τη στιγμή που ο δράστης ανοίγει πυρ στη Φιλοσοφική Σχολή του Πανεπιστημίου Κάρολος, στο κέντρο της Πράγας, κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου, απεικονίζοντας τον πανικό που επικράτησε.

Σε βίντεο και εικόνες που κυκλοφόρησαν στο διαδίκτυο και τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης φαίνονται δεκάδες νέοι άνθρωποι να εγκαταλείπουν τρέχοντας το πανεπιστήμιο.

Η αστυνομία, με ανάρτησή της, επιβεβαίωσε πως υπάρχουν νεκροί και τραυματίες. Ο δράστης έχει πλέον εξουδετερωθεί.

‼️Photo of the shooter on the university roof. Now it becomes clear why people were running Charles Bridge upon learning about the shooting at the university. #prague #CzechRepublic #shooting pic.twitter.com/y9clkiN7X2

🔴 A few pictures taken inside the Faculty of Arts during the police operation 🔴

The student who posted the picture of the room, said the shooter tried to enter but he had barricaded himself. pic.twitter.com/tKE4Uzio7A

— Prague Morning (@PragueMorning) December 21, 2023