Πλάνα από τη στιγμή που ο δράστης ανοίγει πυρ στη Φιλοσοφική Σχολή του Πανεπιστημίου Κάρολος, στο κέντρο της Πράγας, κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου, απεικονίζοντας τον πανικό που επικράτησε.

Σε βίντεο και εικόνες που κυκλοφόρησαν στο διαδίκτυο και τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης φαίνονται δεκάδες νέοι άνθρωποι να εγκαταλείπουν τρέχοντας το πανεπιστήμιο.

Η αστυνομία, με ανάρτησή της, επιβεβαίωσε πως υπάρχουν νεκροί και τραυματίες. Ο δράστης έχει πλέον εξουδετερωθεί.

Η στιγμή που οι Αρχές εξουδετερώνουν τον δράστη

Ο δράστης

