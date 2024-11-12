Νέα βίντεο ανεβαίνουν συνεχώς στο διαδίκτυο, από το μακελειό στην πόλη Ζουχάι στην Κίνα. Για το περιστατικό έχει επιβληθεί από την κινεζική κυβέρνηση λογοκρισία, με αποτέλεσμα οι πληροφορίες και τα σχετικά βίντεο, να δημοσιεύονται με το «σταγονόμετρο». Το πολύνεκρο περιστατικό έχει ελάχιστη κάλυψη από τα κινεζικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, ενώ σχεχδόν μηδαμινές είναι οι πληροφορίες που έχουν διαρρεύσει στα social media κινεζικών λογαριασμών.

On the evening of November 11th, in Zhuhai, Guangdong, at the Zhuhai Sports Center, there was an incident where a car struck pedestrians. Injured people could be seen lying on the ground throughout the area, presenting a shocking scene. #珠海体育中心 pic.twitter.com/oPIywCji0Q

Παρ’ όλα αυτά κάθε καινούρια εικόνα, δείχνει την έκταση του μακελειού και το χάος που επικράτησε, καθώς δεκάδες άνθρωποι κείτονταν νεκροί ή τραυματισμένοι στο έδαφος.

Possible terrorist attack in China: car runs into a crowd in the city of Zhuhai.

A 62-year-old driver crashed his car into a crowd of people near a local sports center, injuring more than 20 people and killing several of them.

The perpetrator was detained and his motives are… pic.twitter.com/gXgWNq4nxs

— Trending News (@Trend_War_Newss) November 11, 2024