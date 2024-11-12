Νέα βίντεο ανεβαίνουν συνεχώς στο διαδίκτυο, από το μακελειό στην πόλη Ζουχάι στην Κίνα. Για το περιστατικό έχει επιβληθεί από την κινεζική κυβέρνηση λογοκρισία, με αποτέλεσμα οι πληροφορίες και τα σχετικά βίντεο, να δημοσιεύονται με το «σταγονόμετρο». Το πολύνεκρο περιστατικό έχει ελάχιστη κάλυψη από τα κινεζικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, ενώ σχεχδόν μηδαμινές είναι οι πληροφορίες που έχουν διαρρεύσει στα social media κινεζικών λογαριασμών.

Παρ’ όλα αυτά κάθε καινούρια εικόνα, δείχνει την έκταση του μακελειού και το χάος που επικράτησε, καθώς δεκάδες άνθρωποι κείτονταν νεκροί ή τραυματισμένοι στο έδαφος.

