Φωτογραφίες από βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους του Ιράν έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα οι Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF).

Σύμφωνα με τις Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF), οι περισσότεροι βαλλιστικοί πύραυλοι, με τους οποίους το Ιράν επιτέθηκε στο Ισραήλ ως αντίποινα για την ισραηλινή επίθεση στην ιρανική πρεσβεία στη Δαμασκό, κατέπεσαν στην περιοχή της Νεκράς Θάλασσας.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

Μάλιστα, ο μεγαλύτερος από τους 120 βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους που εκτοξεύτηκαν από το Ιράν κατά του Ισραήλ εντοπίστηκε στη Νεκρά Θάλασσα το πρωί της Κυριακής.

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Ιράν #Ισράηλ