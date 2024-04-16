Φωτογραφίες από βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους του Ιράν έδωσαν στη δημοσιότητα οι Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF).

Σύμφωνα με τις Ισραηλινές Αμυντικές Δυνάμεις (IDF), οι περισσότεροι βαλλιστικοί πύραυλοι, με τους οποίους το Ιράν επιτέθηκε στο Ισραήλ ως αντίποινα για την ισραηλινή επίθεση στην ιρανική πρεσβεία στη Δαμασκό, κατέπεσαν στην περιοχή της Νεκράς Θάλασσας.

Μάλιστα, ο μεγαλύτερος από τους 120 βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους που εκτοξεύτηκαν από το Ιράν κατά του Ισραήλ εντοπίστηκε στη Νεκρά Θάλασσα το πρωί της Κυριακής.

This is 70% of one of the 120 !!! ballistic missiles #Iran launched at #Israel on Saturday. It was intercepted and this part fell near the Dead Sea. When I first saw images on Sunday circulating on social media I thought they were fake. There is nothing fake about this, or the… pic.twitter.com/BlbI1GOrP4

Iran fired 110 ballistic missiles just like this one into Israel…

Enough with the false “Iran wasn’t really trying to cause any damage” narrative.

This was recovered by the IDF in the Dead Sea. 🇮🇱💪😳 pic.twitter.com/ddKfEoCpdY

— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) April 16, 2024