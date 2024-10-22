Η πυροσβεστική και η πολιτική προστασία κατέσβεσαν πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε στον τομέα αερίου του διυλιστηρίου της Χομς της Συρίας, μετέδωσαν τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες συριακά κρατικά ΜΜΕ.

Βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη επιχειρήσεις για να ψυχθούν οι εγκαταστάσεις, κατά τις ίδιες πηγές.

A just fire broke out in an oil refinery in Homs, Syria pic.twitter.com/qJSmZ13mi8

Western Homs countryside ||#A large fire in the countryside of #Homs devours trees and extends towards #Shin from the direction of #Jabalaya lands, and rough roads hinder the entry of fire trucks.

Great efforts are being made by the cadres of the #Fire_Brigade,… pic.twitter.com/mp6v31vFo4

— Report Syrian (@reportsyrian) October 21, 2024

