Η πυροσβεστική και η πολιτική προστασία κατέσβεσαν πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε στον τομέα αερίου του διυλιστηρίου της Χομς της Συρίας, μετέδωσαν τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες συριακά κρατικά ΜΜΕ.

Βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη επιχειρήσεις για να ψυχθούν οι εγκαταστάσεις, κατά τις ίδιες πηγές.

