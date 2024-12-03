Συγκρούσεις μεταξύ στρατού και διαδηλωτών σημειώνονται αυτή την ώρα, έξω από το κοινοβούλιο της Νοτίου Κορέας στη Σεούλ. Εδώ και αρκετή ώρα άρχισαν να αναρτώνται στο διαδίκτυο τα πρώτα βίντεο με συγκρούσεις πολιτών με άνδρες του στρατού.

Τεθωρακισμένα του στρατού έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας, ενώ ελικόπτερα ίπτανται πάνω από το κοινοβούλιο. Μετά από έκκληση της αντιπολίτευσης, χιλιάδες πολιτών έχουν συγκεντρωθεί έξω από τη Βουλή, αντιδρώντας στην κήρυξη στρατιωτικού νόμου από τον πρόεδρο της χώρας.

Το πρακτορείο Yonhap μετέδωσε ότι η είσοδος στο κτίριο του κοινοβουλίου έχει αποκλειστεί από κλούβες της αστυνομίας.

South Korean martial law soldiers try to enter the National Assembly compound in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Cho Jung-woo/Newsis via AP)

Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα δείχνουν αστυνομικούς να συγκρούονται με διαδηλωτές έξω από την Εθνοσυνέλευση, ορισμένοι από τους οποίους φαίνεται να προσπαθούν να εισέλθουν στο κτίριο με τις δυνάμεις ασφαλείας να προσπαθούν να τους εμποδίσουν.

