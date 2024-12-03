Συγκρούσεις μεταξύ στρατού και διαδηλωτών σημειώνονται αυτή την ώρα, έξω από το κοινοβούλιο της Νοτίου Κορέας στη Σεούλ. Εδώ και αρκετή ώρα άρχισαν να αναρτώνται στο διαδίκτυο τα πρώτα βίντεο με συγκρούσεις πολιτών με άνδρες του στρατού.

Extremely brave unarmed woman fights armed soldier with machine gun outside the National Assembly in Seoul pic.twitter.com/kF18mo8oyD — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 3, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: South Korea's martial command forces are currently entering the parliament area.pic.twitter.com/OW3gGrWyXr — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 3, 2024

Τεθωρακισμένα του στρατού έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο κέντρο της πρωτεύουσας, ενώ ελικόπτερα ίπτανται πάνω από το κοινοβούλιο. Μετά από έκκληση της αντιπολίτευσης, χιλιάδες πολιτών έχουν συγκεντρωθεί έξω από τη Βουλή, αντιδρώντας στην κήρυξη στρατιωτικού νόμου από τον πρόεδρο της χώρας.

On the brink of civil war: the declaration of martial law caused acute political crisis in South Korea There are armored vehicles on the streets of Seoul, the president is accused of attempting a coup and establishing a military dictatorship Yoon Suk Yeol Seoul दक्षिण कोरिया pic.twitter.com/BNdGWCSy99 — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) December 3, 2024

❗️🪖🇰🇷 – South Korea’s capital Seoul has been invaded by helicopters carrying military personnel. The South Korean military is expelling all politicians from the National Assembly. In a vain attempt, Democratic Party lawmakers have tried to re-enter the National Assembly to… pic.twitter.com/aQLDUFfLMZ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 3, 2024

Το πρακτορείο Yonhap μετέδωσε ότι η είσοδος στο κτίριο του κοινοβουλίου έχει αποκλειστεί από κλούβες της αστυνομίας.

Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα δείχνουν αστυνομικούς να συγκρούονται με διαδηλωτές έξω από την Εθνοσυνέλευση, ορισμένοι από τους οποίους φαίνεται να προσπαθούν να εισέλθουν στο κτίριο με τις δυνάμεις ασφαλείας να προσπαθούν να τους εμποδίσουν.

The South Korean Army has taken the control of parliament building and is forcing people out of the building.#SouthKorea #Seoul #martiallaw pic.twitter.com/pWsuVBWLMp — Global Defense Agency (@Defense_GDA) December 3, 2024

Total chaos in Seoul. Martial law can be overturned by simple majority vote of Parliament but the military is trying to prevent lawmakers from holding vote. Heavily armed security forces are holding back crowds outside while military smashes windows to get into the building pic.twitter.com/WougO6LeIs — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 3, 2024

❗️🇰🇷 The situation in South Korea after the introduction of martial law Helicopters are flying over Seoul, armored vehicles have been spotted on the streets. ▪️Airborne troops stand at the rear entrance to parliament. People don’t let them in there. The people’s policies… pic.twitter.com/yZzSUdQYVp — Angelo Giuliano 🇨🇭🇮🇹🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 安德龙 (@angeloinchina) December 3, 2024