Ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός επιτίθεται σε στόχους της Χαμάς στην κεντρική Λωρίδα της Γάζας, σύμφωνα με δήλωση Τύπου του Ισραηλινού Στρατού νωρίς το πρωί της Πέμπτης (9/5).

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του στρατού, περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Israel : Our ground forces and tanks IDF have now entered in the north of the Gaza Strip to fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LZSfBVyhZ4

— Franckalbert (@Franckalbert201) May 9, 2024