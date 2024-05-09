Ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός επιτίθεται σε στόχους της Χαμάς στην κεντρική Λωρίδα της Γάζας, σύμφωνα με δήλωση Τύπου του Ισραηλινού Στρατού νωρίς το πρωί της Πέμπτης (9/5).
Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του στρατού, περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.
BREAKING: IDF attacks Hamas targets in central Gaza – The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/dYwkQFlwte
— Live News Feed (@newsnetworks) May 9, 2024
Israel : Our ground forces and tanks IDF have now entered in the north of the Gaza Strip to fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LZSfBVyhZ4
— Franckalbert (@Franckalbert201) May 9, 2024
Πηγές: The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post