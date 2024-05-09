Ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός επιτίθεται σε στόχους της Χαμάς στην κεντρική Λωρίδα της Γάζας, σύμφωνα με δήλωση Τύπου του Ισραηλινού Στρατού νωρίς το πρωί της Πέμπτης (9/5).

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του στρατού, περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες θα ανακοινωθούν σύντομα.

Πηγές: The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post

