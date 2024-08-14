Νεογέννητα δίδυμα σκοτώθηκαν σε ισραηλινό αεροπορικό πλήγμα στη Γάζα την ώρα που ο πατέρας τους ήταν σε τοπική κυβερνητική υπηρεσία για να δηλώσει τη γέννησή τους, όπως μεταδίδει το BBC.

Newborn twins in Gaza were killed with their mother and grandmother as their father went to collect birth certificates earlier today. ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ According to local media, the family had been displaced from northern Gaza and had sheltered further south.https://t.co/8VXCbSd5II pic.twitter.com/QXzMe342WV — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 13, 2024

A Palestinian father in Gaza went to obtain birth certificates for his 4-day-old twins. While he was gone, his wife and babies were killed by an Israeli air strike. Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bGyGHiSqcR — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) August 13, 2024

Ο Άσερ και η Αϊσέλ ήταν μόλις τεσσάρων ημερών όταν ο πατέρας τους, ο Μοχάμεντ Αμπού αλ-Κουμσάν, πήγε να παραλάβει τα πιστοποιητικά γέννησής τους. Τότε οι γείτονές του, του τηλεφώνησαν για να τον ενημερώσουν ότι το σπίτι τους στην Ντέιρ αλ Μπάλαχ είχε βομβαρδιστεί.

“What we found was melted ounces of flesh, not even kilos but OUNCES” Harsh scenes of Palestinians gathering the remains of 4-day-old twins who were killed with their mother by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/jCCKf36sK6 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 13, 2024

Four-day old twins Aysal and Ayser were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza when their father had gone to complete their birth certificates. He returned to find his newborn twins, his wife and mother-in-law killed. https://t.co/82ce4BhYna — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) August 14, 2024

Από το πλήγμα σκοτώθηκε επίσης η σύζυγός του και η γιαγιά των διδύμων.

Just 3 days ago, Dr Jumana was blessed with these little cute twins.. Today morning, she, her mother and her twins were KILLED in #Israeli_bombing of their apartment! pic.twitter.com/XoMMCvxzha — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 13, 2024



«Δεν ξέρω τι συνέβη», δήλωσε. «Μου είπαν ότι μια οβίδα χτύπησε το σπίτι».

«Δεν πρόλαβα καν να γιορτάσω γι’ αυτά», πρόσθεσε.

Kindly Don’t skip this story🙏 Muhammad Abu Al-Qumsan was on his way to collect birth certificates for his newborn twins, ready to embrace fatherhood. But before he could return, his world was shattered. An Israeli attack claimed the lives of his wife, Jumana, and their… pic.twitter.com/V5mdxldngp — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) August 13, 2024

Το ελεγχόμενο από τη Χαμάς υπουργείο Υγείας στη Γάζα υποστηρίζει ότι 115 βρέφη έχουν γεννηθεί και στη συνέχεια σκοτώθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια του πολέμου.

Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων AP, η οικογένεια ακολούθησε την οδηγία να εγκαταλείψει την Πόλη της Γάζας τις πρώτες εβδομάδες του πολέμου Ισραήλ-Γάζας, αναζητώντας καταφύγιο στο κεντρικό τμήμα του θύλακα, όπως τους είχε πει ο ισραηλινός στρατός.

Το BBC επισημαίνει ότι έχει ζητήσει το σχόλιο του ισραηλινού στρατού, αλλά δεν έχει λάβει ακόμα απάντηση.