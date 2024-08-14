Νεογέννητα δίδυμα σκοτώθηκαν σε ισραηλινό αεροπορικό πλήγμα στη Γάζα την ώρα που ο πατέρας τους ήταν σε τοπική κυβερνητική υπηρεσία για να δηλώσει τη γέννησή τους, όπως μεταδίδει το BBC.

Ο Άσερ και η Αϊσέλ ήταν μόλις τεσσάρων ημερών όταν ο πατέρας τους, ο Μοχάμεντ Αμπού αλ-Κουμσάν, πήγε να παραλάβει τα πιστοποιητικά γέννησής τους. Τότε οι γείτονές του, του τηλεφώνησαν για να τον ενημερώσουν ότι το σπίτι τους στην Ντέιρ αλ Μπάλαχ είχε βομβαρδιστεί.

Από το πλήγμα σκοτώθηκε επίσης η σύζυγός του και η γιαγιά των διδύμων.


«Δεν ξέρω τι συνέβη», δήλωσε. «Μου είπαν ότι μια οβίδα χτύπησε το σπίτι».

«Δεν πρόλαβα καν να γιορτάσω γι’ αυτά», πρόσθεσε.

Το ελεγχόμενο από τη Χαμάς υπουργείο Υγείας στη Γάζα υποστηρίζει ότι 115 βρέφη έχουν γεννηθεί και στη συνέχεια σκοτώθηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια του πολέμου.

Σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων AP, η οικογένεια ακολούθησε την οδηγία να εγκαταλείψει την Πόλη της Γάζας τις πρώτες εβδομάδες του πολέμου Ισραήλ-Γάζας, αναζητώντας καταφύγιο στο κεντρικό τμήμα του θύλακα, όπως τους είχε πει ο ισραηλινός στρατός.

Το BBC επισημαίνει ότι έχει ζητήσει το σχόλιο του ισραηλινού στρατού, αλλά δεν έχει λάβει ακόμα απάντηση.

