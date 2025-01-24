Scroll down for English

Abbiamo iniziato la giornata con un video dolcissimo, il nostro Pierino ma sfortunatamente siamo dovuti tornare subito con i piedi per terra in una schifosa melma.

Questo video può disturbare ma siamo stufi di questa bruttissima realtà.

Logicamente assieme a Lia, che mi ha allertato dell’ accaduto, abbiamo cercato il micio in lungo e in largo ma senza risultato. Il gatto è stato colpito al muso, e sfortunatamente questo è il peggior incidente. Andremo a denunciare l’accaduto ma abbiamo bisogno del sostegno di tutti per chiedere al Municipality of Paros di mettere cartelli o fare dossi in prossimità delle colonie, come in questo posto

We started the day with a very sweet video, our Pierino but unfortunately we had to immediately come back down to earth in disgusting mud.

This video may be disturbing but we are tired of this terrible reality.

Logically, together with Lia, who alerted me to what happened, we searched far and wide for the cat but to no avail. The cat was hit on the face, and unfortunately this is the worst accident. We will go to report the incident but we need everyone’s support to ask the Municipality of Paros to put up signs or make speed bumps near the colonies, like in this place

Please share!

Condividete, grazie!

Posted by Cats Eden in Paros-La banda di Casa Elea on Wednesday, January 8, 2025