Οδηγός στην περιοχή Αλυκή της Πάρου φαίνεται σε βίντεο να πάτησε εσκεμμένα μια γάτα στις 8 Ιανουαρίου. Το περιστατικό έκανε γνωστό ο φιλοζωικός φορέας «Cats Eden in Paros-La banda di Casa Elea», μέσω Facebook, αναρτώντας μαζί και το επίμαχο κλιπ.
Ο οδηγός πάτησε το ζώο στη διασταύρωση της Αλυκής με την Αγκαιριά. Κάτοικος του νησιού υπήρξε μάρτυρας στο συμβάν και μάλιστα, με τη βοήθεια τοπικού καταστήματος κατάφερε να εξασφαλίσει το βίντεο από κάμερα ασφαλείας, προκειμένου να κάνει καταγγελία στην αστυνομία.
Όπως θα δείτε στο βίντεο, το μπλε ΙΧ κινούταν με χαμηλή ταχύτητα, χτυπώντας το ζώο που εκείνη την ώρα διέσχιζε τον δρόμο, με αποτέλεσμα να το τραυματίσει σοβαρά.
Η γάτα εντοπίστηκε μια μέρα μετά, στις 9 Ιανουαρίου, με σπασμένο σαγόνι από μέλος του Συλλόγου Προστασίας Ζώων Πάρου (P.A.W.S.). Δυστυχώς, στις 10 Ιανουαρίου, το άτυχο ζώο απεβίωσε.
Scroll down for English
Abbiamo iniziato la giornata con un video dolcissimo, il nostro Pierino ma sfortunatamente siamo dovuti tornare subito con i piedi per terra in una schifosa melma.
Questo video può disturbare ma siamo stufi di questa bruttissima realtà.
Logicamente assieme a Lia, che mi ha allertato dell’ accaduto, abbiamo cercato il micio in lungo e in largo ma senza risultato. Il gatto è stato colpito al muso, e sfortunatamente questo è il peggior incidente. Andremo a denunciare l’accaduto ma abbiamo bisogno del sostegno di tutti per chiedere al Municipality of Paros di mettere cartelli o fare dossi in prossimità delle colonie, come in questo postoΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ
We started the day with a very sweet video, our Pierino but unfortunately we had to immediately come back down to earth in disgusting mud.
This video may be disturbing but we are tired of this terrible reality.
Logically, together with Lia, who alerted me to what happened, we searched far and wide for the cat but to no avail. The cat was hit on the face, and unfortunately this is the worst accident. We will go to report the incident but we need everyone’s support to ask the Municipality of Paros to put up signs or make speed bumps near the colonies, like in this place
Please share!
Condividete, grazie!
Posted by Cats Eden in Paros-La banda di Casa Elea on Wednesday, January 8, 2025