Εύα Καϊλή: Διεγράφη και από τους Ευρωπαίους Σοσιαλιστές

Η Ομάδα των Ευρωπαίων Σοσιαλιστών και Δημοκρατών του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου ανακοίνωσε ότι αποφάσισε να θέσει εκτός Ομάδας την ευρωβουλευτή Εύα Καϊλή.

Η αναστολή της συμμετοχής της Εύας Καϊλή στην Ομάδα των Σοσιαλιστών έχει «άμεση εφαρμογή, ως απάντηση στις εν εξελίξει ανακρίσεις», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση.

The Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament has taken the decision to suspend MEP Eva Kaili’s membership of the S&D Group with immediate effect, in response to the ongoing investigations.