Εύα Καϊλή: Διεγράφη και από τους Ευρωπαίους Σοσιαλιστές

Η Ομάδα των Ευρωπαίων Σοσιαλιστών και Δημοκρατών του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου ανακοίνωσε ότι αποφάσισε να θέσει εκτός Ομάδας την ευρωβουλευτή Εύα Καϊλή.

Η αναστολή της συμμετοχής της Εύας Καϊλή στην Ομάδα των Σοσιαλιστών έχει «άμεση εφαρμογή, ως απάντηση στις εν εξελίξει ανακρίσεις», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση.

 

