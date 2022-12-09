Εύα Καϊλή: Διεγράφη και από τους Ευρωπαίους Σοσιαλιστές

<p>Η Ομάδα των Ευρωπαίων Σοσιαλιστών και Δημοκρατών του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου ανακοίνωσε ότι αποφάσισε να θέσει εκτός Ομάδας την ευρωβουλευτή Εύα Καϊλή.</p>\r\n\r\n<p>Η αναστολή της συμμετοχής της Εύας Καϊλή στην Ομάδα των Σοσιαλιστών έχει «άμεση εφαρμογή, ως απάντηση στις εν εξελίξει ανακρίσεις», αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση.</p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n\r\n<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">\r\n<p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament has taken the decision to suspend MEP Eva Kaili’s membership of the S&D Group with immediate effect, in response to the ongoing investigations.</p>\r\n— S&D Group (@TheProgressives) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheProgressives/status/1601327066888441857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 9, 2022</a></blockquote>\r\n\r\n\r\n<p><strong>Διαβάστε επίσης:</strong></p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://www.zougla.gr/politiki/article/sinelif8i-i-evrovouleftis-eva-kaili-gia-diaf8ora" target="_self">Συνελήφθη η ευρωβουλευτής Εύα Καϊλή για διαφθορά</a></p>\r\n\r\n<p><a href="https://www.zougla.gr/politiki/article/i-eva-kaili-kli8ike-se-anakrisi-gia-dorodokies-apo-aksiomatouxous-tou-katar" target="_self">Ο Ανδρουλάκης διέγραψε την Καϊλή από το ΠΑΣΟΚ</a></p>\r\n\r\n<p> </p>\r\n