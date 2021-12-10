Μέρες Ρωσίας στην Ελλάδα: Οι εντυπωσιακοί Κοζάκοι του Κουρμπάν στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής
Τις επόμενες ημέρες στο πλαίσιο του κοινού «Έτους Ιστορίας Ελλάδας – Ρωσίας 2021» το οποίο τελείται υπό την αιγίδα του Προέδρου της Ρωσίας Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν και του Πρωθυπουργού της Ελλάδας Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη, θα διεξαχθούν οι «Μέρες της Ρωσίας στην Ελλάδα». Πρόκειται για ένα φεστιβάλ με πλειάδα εκδηλώσεων, όπως συναυλίες και συζητήσεις στρογγυλής τραπέζης.
Η καρδιά των εκδηλώσεων θα είναι η συναυλία που θα γίνει στο Μέγαρο Μουσικής Αθηνών από το περίφημο συγκρότημα «Ελεύθεροι Κοζάκοι του Κουμπάν», τη Δευτέρα 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 20.00 στην αίθουσα «Αλέξανδρος Τριάντης».
Στη συναυλία θα πάρουν μέρος περισσότεροι από 100 μουσικοί και χορευτές, οι οποίοι πρεσβεύουν διαφορετικές πολιτιστικές εκφράσεις του Κουμπάν και των άλλων περιοχών στις οποίες ζουν οι Κοζάκοι. Το ρεπερτόριο του συνόλου περιλαμβάνει περισσότερες από 40 χορογραφίες, όπου η καθεμιά τους αποτελεί ένα κόσμημα στο είδος του φολκλορικού χορού. Οι Κοζάκοι του Κουμπάν συνδυάζουν στις παραστάσεις τους την παραδοσιακή λαϊκότητα με τη σύγχρονη έκφραση.
The Concert Program
of the State Dance and Song Ensemble
Kuban Cossack Volnitsa (Freedom)
The Artistic Director – Nicolay Kubar, People’s Artist of Russia,
People’s Artist of Adygea Republic
Honored Artist of Russia, Ukraine and Adygeya Republic, Labor Hero of Kuban
- ”Russia – Fair”, Russian folk song, vocal and choreographic composition, choreographer Nicolay Kubar
- ”Oh, you, wide steppe”, Russian folk song.
- ”Nettle”, folk words and music, direction by Nicolay Kubar
- ”Skomorokhi”(wandering minstrels-cum-clowns), dance, music by Gelsyat Shaydulova, choreographer Nicolay Kubar.
- ”So ends another day”, Russian folk song
- ”Don’t raise dust, road”, music and words by Vladimir Oparin, direction by Nicolay Kubar.
- ”Oh, dawn, slow down”, vocal and choreographic composition, music by Grigory Ponomarenko, words by Pavel Karpenko, choreographer Nicolay Kubar.
- ”Not for me will spring come”-cossack song, music by Nicolay Devitte, words by Alexander Molchanov.
- ”When we were at war”, music by Vladimir Stolyarov, words by David Samoylov.
- ”Plastuni”(elite, special force cossack units), vocal and choreographic composition, folk music setting by Vasiliy Volchenko, folk words.
- ”Snow was falling down under the buckskin horse feet”, folk song.
- ”Kazachka volnaya”(independent cossack girl), music and words by Alexander Sizov, direction by Nicolay Kubar
- “Kuban cossacks with pikes dance”
- ”Lyubo, Bratsi, Lyubo”(Great, brothers, it is great), folk cossack song.
- ”Cossack Squadron”, music and words by Andrey Nickolsky, direction by Nicolay Kubar
- ”Trava Moya, Travushka” (My grass, soft grass), cossack lezginka (dances of Caucasian origin), folk music and words, choreographer Nicolay Kubar.
- ”Greek Suite”, dance, folk music, choreographer Nicolay Kubar.
- ”Marichka” (Oh, mischief…), comic cossack song, direction by Nicolay Kubar.
- ”Vo Tamani pir goroy” (A really lavish feast in Taman), Kuban folk song
- “Cossak Plyas”, dance, folk music, choreographer Nicolay Kubar
- ”Ola Kala”, music and words by Stavros Kougioumtzis.
- ”Kalinka”, music and words by Ivan Larionov
- ”Cossacks we are”, vocal and choreographic composition, music and words by Yuriy Goryainov, choreographer Nicolay Kubar.
