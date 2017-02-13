Βραβεία Grammy 2017: H λίστα με τους φετινούς νικητές

Η τελετή απονομής για τα 59α ετήσια βραβεία Grammy, διεξήχθη στις 12 Φεβρουαρίου, στο Στέιπλς Σέντερ του Λος Άντζελες, στην Καλιφόρνια των ΗΠΑ.Mεγάλη νικήτρια η Αντέλ στα φετινά μουσικά βραβεία Grammy. Κατέκτησε και τα πέντε βραβεία για τα οποία ήταν υποψήφια, μεταξύ αυτών για το άλμπουμ της «25» αλλά και για το τραγούδι της, «Hello».Αρμόδια για την απονομή είναι η Εθνική Ακαδημία Τεχνών και Επιστημών Ηχογράφησης (Νational Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) των ΗΠΑ.Beyoncé, LemonadeJustin Bieber, PurposeDrake, ViewsSturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to EarthBeyoncé, “Formation”Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”Lukas Graham, “7 Years”Beyoncé, “Formation”Lukas Graham, “7 Years”Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”Kelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisThe ChainsmokersAnderson .PaakBeyoncé, “Hold Up”Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”Lukas Graham, “7 Years”Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”Andrea Bocelli, CinemaBob Dylan, Fallen AngelsJosh Groban, Stages LiveBarbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing BroadwayJustin Bieber, PurposeAriana Grande, Dangerous WomanDemi Lovato, ConfidentSia, This Is ActingBest Dance RecordingBob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”Flume feat. Kai, “Never Be Like You”Riton feat. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time MachineTycho, EpochUnderworld, Barbara, Barbara, We Face a Shining FutureLouie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIIIDesiigner, “Panda”Drake featuring The Throne, “Pop Style”Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, “All the Way Up”ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, “THat Part”Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin, and The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”Kanye West feat. Rihanna, “Famous”Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared), “All the Way Up”Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West feat. Rihanna), “Famous”Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz), “No Problem”Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream), “Ultralight Beam”De La Soul, and the Anonymous Nobody…DJ Khaled, Major KeyDrake, ViewsScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LPKanye West, The Life of PabloBrandy Clark, “Love Can Go to Hell”Miranda Lambert, “Vice”Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, “Different for Girls”Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”Kenny Chesney & P!nk, “Setting the World on Fire”Chris Young with Cassadee Pope, “Think of You”Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban), “Blue Ain’t Your Color”Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett), “Die a Happy Man”busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris), “My Church”Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert), “Vice”Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small TownLoretta Lynn, Full CircleMaren Morris, HeroKeith Urban, RipcordAlabama Shakes, “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)”Beyoncé feat. Jack White, “Don’t Hurt Yourself”Disturbed, “The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)”Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”Baroness, “Shock Me”Gojira, “Silvera”Korn, “Rotting in Vain”Periphery, “The Price Is Wrong”Radiohead songwriters (Radiohead), “Burn the Witch”James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica), “Hardwired”Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), “Heathens”Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect), “My Name Is Human”Blink-182, CaliforniaGojira, MagmaPanic! at the Disco, Death of a BachelorWeezer, WeezerBon Iver, 22, A MillionPJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition ProjectIggy Pop, Post Pop DepressionRadiohead, A Moon Shaped PoolBJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”Ro James, “Permission”Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”Rihanna, “Needed Me”William Bell, “The Three of Me”BJ the Chicago Kid, “Woman’s World”Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”Jill Scott, “Can’t Wait”J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor feat. Drake), “Come See Me”Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller), “Exchange”Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna), “Kiss It Better”Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez), “Luv”Gallant, OlogyKing, We Are KingAnderson .Paak, MalibuRihanna, AntiBJ the Chicago Kid, In My MindTerrace Martin, Velvet PortraitsMint Condition, Healing SeasonMya, Smoove JonesLeon Bridges, “River”Coldplay, “Up & Up”Jamie xx, “Gosh”OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”Steve Aoki; Justin Krook, video director; Brent Almond, Matt Colon, David Gelb, Ryan Kavanaugh, Happy Walters & Matthew Weaver, video producers, I’ll Sleep When I’m DeadBeyoncé; Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Kahlil Joseph, video directors; Beyoncé Knowles Carter, video producer, LemonadeYo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble, Morgan Neville, video director; Caitrin Rogers, video producer, The Music of Strangers(Various Artists); George J. Flanigen IV, video director; John Burke & Lindsey Clark, video producers, American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole OpryVarious Artists, AmyVarious Artists, Straight Outta ComptonVarious Artists, Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)Various Artists, Vinyl: The Essentials (Season 1)Thomas Newman, composer, Bridge of SpiesEnnio Morricone, composer, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful EightAlva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers, The RevenantKyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers, Stranger Things Volume 1Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers, Stranger Things Volume 2Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), “Heathens”Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), “Just Like Fire”Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), “Purple Lamborghini”Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), “Try Everything”Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), “The Veil”Amy Schumer, The Girl with the Lower Back TattooPatti Smith, M TrainTom DeSavia, John Doe, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers, Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk (Joe Doe with Tom DeSavia)Elvis Costello, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing InkDavid Cross, …America…Great…Margaret Cho, Maerican MythTig Notaro, Boyish Girl InterruptedAmy Schumer, Live at the ApolloBright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)Fiddler on the Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)