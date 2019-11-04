ANGRY AND INDIGNANT STUDENTS

On Monday, a legitimate demonstration by students and some parents and teachers in Athens’ Constitution square was spoilt by violence when a group of hooded youths threw petrol bombs and stones at police, who responded with teargas.



The students were demonstrating against controversial laws passed recently that limit the time in which a student must obtain his degree, and which put an end to state university campus’s as havens safe from the police. They are also demanding more resources, which have been drastically reduced as a result of Greece’s economic crisis.