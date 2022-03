Το Kyiv Independent μεταδίδει ότι νεκρός έπεσε ο Ουκρανός λοχαγός Τσιμπινέιεβ, ο οποίος θεωρείται «ήρωας» στην Ουκρανία. Ο 34χρονος σκοτώθηκε σε μάχη κοντά στο Χοστομέλ.

⚡️Russian forces kill Hero of Ukraine, captain Chybineiev. Thirty-four-year-old Ukrainian captain Valeriy Chybineiev was killed in the battle near Hostomel, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv, on his birthday on March 3.

This is the Hero of Ukraine Valerii Chybineiev. He died near Hostomel on his birthday yesterday, March 3, 2022. The paratrooper was awarded the high title in 2016. In 2019, his brother Roman died in the battles. 🙏💔😓 #War #Ukraine #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/QtlVyg5Smw