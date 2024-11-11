Για πρώτη φορά στην καταγεγραμμένη ιστορία, η Σαουδική Αραβία γνώρισε την πρώτη της χιονόπτωση. Οι εικόνες έχουν καταπλήξει τους χρήστες του Διαδικτύου που αναρωτιούνται πώς η καυτή περιοχή δέχτηκε χιονοπτώσεις μετά από δυνατή βροχή και χαλάζι.

Συγκεκριμένα στην περιοχή Αλ Τζαούφ της Σαουδικής Αραβίας οι σφοδρές χιονοπτώσεις, μετέτρεψαν το άνυδρο τοπίο της ερήμου σε ένα σπάνιο χειμωνιάτικο σκηνικό. Αυτό το άνευ προηγουμένου καιρικό φαινόμενο ακολουθεί μια περίοδο έντονων βροχοπτώσεων και χαλαζόπτωσης και έχει καθηλώσει τόσο τους κατοίκους όσο και τους μετεωρολόγους.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΤΙΚΟΣ ΧΩΡΟΣ

σχόλια αναγνωστών
oδηγός χρήσης
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ: #Σαουδική Αραβία #χαλάζι #Χιόνι